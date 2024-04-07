Penny Ntuli was trending after she exposed Gagasi FM for underpaying her, which caused an uproar

The radio present was quickly scooped off the job market by Jozi FM, and they are pleased with their new addition to the team

The CEO of Jozi FM, Mpho Mhlongo Penny Ntuli, explained why they went out of their way to get her on board

Penny Ntuli caused a ruckus on social media over Gagasi FM. The beloved radio personality revealed that she was getting paid R2 800 per month.

Jozi FM's CEO explained why Penny Ntuli was a great addition to their radio lineup.

Source: Instagram

Her story touched many, and the uproar opened new doors for Penny Ntuli. Jozi FM became a hero when they hired Penny.

Jozi FM CEO applauds Penny Ntuli

According to Sunday World, Jozi FM CEO Mpho Mhlongo explained that hiring Penny Ntuli was a necessary move. The executive explained that they did not want her gift for radio to go to waste. The CEO said:

"We wanted to allow her to do what she has been gifted to do. She is an inspiration to many people if you understand her background. It makes it easy for many to be inspired by her journey in this industry, where there are limited opportunities.”

South Africans gush over Penny Ntuli

Online users shared their thoughts about Jozi FM's declaration of appreciation to Penny. Read netizens' varying opinions below

Ngunezi Mavika said:

"Congrats Penny."

Mfokazi Mshokobezi Mkhwanazi wrote:

"Nah cause of influence no talent they were just attracting listeners."

Bhekani Sibiya applauded:

"Top class radio presenter, passionate about her talent."

Fiwa Maphutha complained:

"It is becoming more common for talented Radio personalities to be removed from Radio slots so that influencers can take over."

Peace KG Maduna added:

"Hao lona kanti others are being hired because of their beauty naa."

Mzansi celebrates Penny Ntuli's new radio gig

Briefly News previously reported that Penny Ntuli has been receiving an outpouring of love from her supporters amid her drama with Gagasi FM.

Netizens tuned into her first show with Jozi FM and wished her well on her new journey.

Penny Ntuli's name has been all over social media since she left Gagasi FM. Briefly News reported that after becoming a trending topic over her departure from Gagasi, Penny bagged a new gig with Jozi FM.

