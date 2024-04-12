Penny Ntuli is celebrating her 27th birthday after bagging a new hosting gig with Jozi FM

The popular radio host announced her special day with some new photos and received birthday cheer from her supporters

Netizens gathered to wish Penny well on her birthday, with many still stunned by the presenter's beauty

Penny Ntuli marked her birthday with beautiful photos of herself. Images: pennyntuli

Penny Ntuli is turning a year older! The former Gagasi FM presenter took to her socials to announce that she was now 27, and was flooded with warm birthday tributes as she gracefully stepped into a new year.

Penny Ntuli celebrates her birthday

Our girl Penny Ntuli hasn't really been active on social media since announcing her departure from Gagasi FM and the drama that unfolded thereafter.

This is because the radio host now has a full-time slot with Jozi FM every weekday that is keeping her on her toes and off the socials.

But today is different because while it also marks 10 days to the day she started her first show with the Soweto-based radio station, the beloved presenter is also celebrating her birthday.

Taking to her Instagram page, Penny announced that she turned 27 on 12 April, and shared several photos of herself glowing and appearing content:

"Turned 27 today."

Mzansi shows love to Penny Ntuli

Netizens gathered to wish Penny well on her birthday:

savenoho said:

"Happy birthday. She's beautiful, wow!"

DDT_PM wrote:

"Happy birthday to Penny Ntuli!"

sheilamanyorio showed love to Penny:

"She's so beautiful, happy birthday!"

amapenguin_world posted:

"More life, Queen, keep inspiring."

iam_siviwe_loyiso_mpongwana responded:

"Happy birthday, beautiful. God bless you always."

lethu2024 commented:

"Happy birthday, love. We love you, and listen to @jozifm now because of you."

andile_tola showed love to Penny:

"Happiest birthday, sthandwa. You are doing so well, you should be proud of yourself."

