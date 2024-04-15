Radio personality Warras 'The Shady Lurker' responded to a viral video of former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela speaking about elections

In the video, Madonsela cautioned South Africa against voting for corrupt politicians in the upcoming general elections

Warras then concluded by saying the former African National Congress president (ANC) president Jacob Zuma is the Donald Trump of South Africa

DJ Warras has weighed in on a viral clip where former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela said if Jacob Zuma were voted back into office, the country would be in a state of disaster.

Warras has likened former President Jacob Zuma to the Donald Trump of South Africa. Image: @shady_lurker/ PHhill Magakoe via Getty Images

Thuli Madonsela speaks on MK and Zuma

The former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela expressed shock over the IEC's decision to allow uMkhonto Wesizwe to contest in the upcoming general elections.

In the video shared by @eNCA, Madonsela warned South Africans against voting for corrupt politicians, claiming that the country would collapse.

"Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela is warning South Africa against voting for corrupt politicians at next month's general elections. Madonsela says if the likes of former president Jacob Zuma were to be brought back to public office, they'd bring the country into total collapse."

Warras slams Madonsela

Radio personality Warras The Shady Lurker accused Madonsela of having an agenda against the former African National Congress president (ANC) president Jacob Zuma.

Warras pointed out the corruption that the country has experienced in the last seven years, implying that Jacob Zuma had little to no involvement in it. He then concluded that Jacob Zuma is the Donald Trump of South Africa. Warras' post reads:

"Jacob Zuma is the “Donald Trump” of South Africa, guys. They’re pulling out the ‘Usual suspects’ - to Pander in the Media as much as possible “That this is the second coming of corruption” as though the past 7 years didn’t happen. - Covid relief fund, Phala Phala, Unprecedented Load shedding, TransNet has collapsed among other things … but Ke’, Zuma is the ONE!!"

Trevor Manuel criticises Zuma

In a previous report from Briefly News, former South African finance minister Trevor Manuel strongly criticised former president Jacob Zuma.

Trevor Manuel claimed Jacob Zuma is abusive and listed the charges and accusations that Zuma faced in the past to argue his point. His remarks failed to convince South Africans, and many lashed out at Manuel, accusing him of being part of White Monopoly Capital.

