Musa Mseleku sparked rumours of marrying a fifth wife after a viral video circulated, seemingly showing him getting married

However, another post clarified that the video was a crossover between TV shows, debunking the marriage rumours

Social media users reacted humorously, expressing how they were misled and noting the ongoing joke about Mseleku's unsuccessful attempts to add a fifth wife to his family

Popular businessman and polygamist Musa Mseleku recently found himself trending on social media after a video of him seemingly getting married went viral. Fans shared thoughts on the rumours that he had married another wife.

The rumours that Musa Mseleku married another wife have been addressed. Image: @musamseleku

Source: Instagram

Rumours about Musa Mseleku's fifth wife cleared

Musa Mseleku has been hinting at getting another wife since the beginning of his popular show Uthando Nes'thembu. Fans thought the dream had finally come true when a clip of the star seemingly getting hitched went viral.

Entertainment commentator Jabulani Macdonald set the record straight when he explained what was happening in the trending clip. Taking to his X page, he explained that the video was a crossover between prime-time shows. The post read:

" they made us think that Musa Mseleku is taking a 5th wife Kanti it was a cross over between prime time shows #ZonkeBonkeMzansi."

Fans react to news about Musa Mseleku's alleged new wife

Social media users were rolling on the floor with laughter when they found that they had been tricked into believing that their favourite polygamist had married a new wife. Many said they thought the reports were true.

@Thee_Cherri said:

"Everyone was in their feels #ZonkeBonkeMzansi."

@SweeetNyambose noted:

"The way MaK looked at “number 5” gave it away "

@NeneLeakesWigs added:

"It was clearly not a real thing lol. Musa has been failing to take a 5th wife from season 1, it's never happening."

@hlebhebhe said:

"The way they trended today "

@Aubreychiibi commented:

"Earlier when I saw a screenshot with Mseleku, I thought he took a 5th wife, the other wives looked pissed too. #ZonkeBonkeMzansi."

Musa Mseleku shows love to daughter Mpiloenhle Aphile Mseleku

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that TV host Musa Mseleku dedicated a sweet post to his daughter Mpiloenhle Aphile Mseleku. The media personality expressed how proud he is of Aphile and had his fans swooning.

On his Instagram account, Musa Mseleku shared a very heartwarming post dedicated to his daughter Mpiloenhle. The polygamist gushed over Mpiloenhle and said she is a blessing to him. He also mentioned how proud he is of her and mentioned that education is the key.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News