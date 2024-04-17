Actor Siyabonga Shibe has been labelled a liar after he made a promise to several film students that he would find them jobs on TV

The Sibongile & The Dlaminis star allegedly scammed students with more than R20K

One of the students said that Shibe has never attended a single class, nor has he ever attended any meetings with them

Actor Siyabonga Shibe's troubles of unfulfilling his promises to several film students deepen as more information has been revealed about his ways.

Siya Shibe allegedly scammed film students

The Sibongile & The Dlaminis actor Siyabonga Shibe became the talk of the town once again after his drama of failing to return a car that he borrowed on time.

According to ZiMoja, the star has allegedly scammed 25 film students with their money. The publication reported that several students came to them to report that after the star failed to fulfil his promises, he further scammed them by telling them to pay R20k and some R10K to study at his production, Dream Up Productions, and they would be guaranteed jobs on TV commercials and film.

One student who didn't want to be named in fear of being targeted said that they want their money back since what Shibe promised didn't happen:

"My parents took their last money knowing that we are guaranteed jobs after completing the course."

Apparently, Siyabonga disappeared into thin air after over R125,000 was paid to him by these students.

One student said:

"What do we tell our parents now because most of us are from disadvantaged backgrounds and we were hoping that we were going to change our lives and the lives of our families by joining his production? We have never seen him live since 2022. We were always given stories that he is busy, but he is not busy when it comes to our money."

