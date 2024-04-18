Amapiano star Focalistic sent a congratulatory message to DJ Tshegu after she bought a brand-new car

The new kid on the block shared pictures of her newly acquired white Mercedes Benz car

DJ Tshegu wrote a heartfelt caption stating how she is proud that she took a leap of faith and moved to a different province

Congratulations are in order for DJ Tshegu, who recently showed off her brand-new whip. The rising star shared pictures and videos of her car, and Focalistic was right by her side.

Focalistic congratulated DJ Tshegu after she bought a Mercedes Benz. Image: @djtshegu, @focalistic

Source: Instagram

DJ Tshegu buys first car

Mzokwana hitmaker DJ Tshegu revealed to her Instagram followers that she had copped a Mercedes Benz vehicle. The new kid on the block thanked her followers for their unwavering support.

Tshegu also mentioned how she took a leap of faith and moved to Gauteng to follow her dreams.

"THANK YOU GOD! THANK YOU ALL FOR THE SUPPORT! I LOVE & APPRECIATE YOU ALL," Tshegu exclaimed.

"After taking the leap of faith and moving to Gauteng last year to follow my dreams, GOD AGREED! THE ALMIGHTY SAID YES! He is forever faithful. Thank you to everyone involved, thank you to the people that keep my head up everyday. THANK YOU TO MY TEAM FOR ALWAYS SHOWING UP."

Focalistic congratulates Tshegu

President Wa Straata accompanied Tshegu when she went to fetch her car. Focalistic expressed how proud he is of her.

"I am super proud of you!!! I pray God uplifts you! To the TOP!! The Chengu Way! Congratulations @djtshegu. God is good!! God is great!!! Proud of You! Many Miles Ahead!! To the top."

He shared a video of them dancing behind their cars, parked side by side.

