South African singer Tyla has made a big name for herself globally after her hit song Water

Recently, a video of the star receiving massive applause from the crowd at a basketball game in the USA went viral

Many netizens reacted to the video with other happy for Tyla on how big she's getting outside Mzansi

Tyla received massive applause at a basketball game. Image: @tyla

Source: Instagram

South African young Grammy Award winner Tyla caused a buzz on social media recently.

Tyla receives massive applause at basketball game in USA

The 22-year-old singer Tyla became a hot topic online regarding how she has made a big name for herself ever since her hit song Water gained a lot of traction across the world.

Recently, a video of the Truth Or Dare hitmaker receiving massive applause from a huge crowd at a basketball game in America when her face appeared on the screen was posted by the news and gossip page MDNews on their Twitter (X) page.

The clip went viral and was captioned:

"Tyla is gone."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Tyla's video

Shortly after the video was posted on social media, many netizens reacted to it. See some of the comments below:

@Nation_HQ commented:

"Please don’t show MacG this video."

@Blaq_Mannequin wrote:

"Love this for her."

@afrofinest254 said:

"She deserves this."

@Waykz6661 tweeted:

"Tyla, Black Coffee and Trevor Noah are SA's biggest artists...everyone else is just time wasters."

@mabasotf mentioned:

"With every passing day it becomes more glaring that she might be an industry plant."

@yolie6069 responded:

"That was cute."

@ZunguThandanan3 replied:

"This is what we call a celebrity."

@XUFFLER said:

"I thought she was chilling with Hov."

