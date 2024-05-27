Music veteran, Oskido posted a sweet family picture while out with his three daughters

The I Believe hitmaker and his girls were all smiles, and Mzansi couldn't get over their striking resemblance

Netizens showed love to the family, while others joked that Oskido uses his daughters' wigs for TikTok skits

Oskido and his daughters enjoyed a sweet Sunday afternoon outing. Images: oskidoibelieve

Oskido had a cute daddy-daughter date with his three princesses, and we're here for it! The infamous TikTokker had fans' heads spinning after taking notice of how much his daughters looked like him.

Oskido posts pictures with his daughters

When he's not sharing music or his hilarious TikTok skits as the famous Sis Judy, Oskido takes on a fatherly role and shares sweet moments with those closest to him.

Even with music greats like Kabza De Small and DJ Maphorisa, the Big O takes on the grootman role and helps steer his colleagues in the right direction. This time, however, he took a break from being Oskido and was in daddy mode.

Taking some time off on a Sunday afternoon, the music legend made memories with his daughters, from reggae-filled car rides to a library raid for some new reads and shared every moment:

"Sunday vibes with my three wives, creating priceless memories. These are the moments money can’t buy."

Mzansi reacts to Oskido's pictures

Netizens showed love to Oskido's family, stunned by their uncanny resemblance:

South African DJ, Black Coffee showed love to Oskido:

"God bless you, grootman."

kaizerp_ was stunned:

"They all look like you, bro; the one in black could be your twin!"

Mzansi singer, Theo Kgosinkwe said:

"I love this picture!"

Meanwhile, some netizens finally figured out who has been supplying Oskido with wigs for his TikTok skits:

koketso_moheat joked:

"Grootman, now we know where you get the weaves for your content."

mapiomphi said:

"I now know the owners of the wigs!"

OslinaM concluded:

"Oh, now we see where he gets those wigs from; what a funny madala!"

