Influencer and DJ Cyan Boujee has recently been trending on social media, and it's all for the wrong reasons

This time, the social media star got trolled after she assumed that elections happen annually

Fans were also puzzled after she said she would have voted for a free doughnut offered by Krispy Kreme

Cyan Boujee is trending on X (Twitter) after she posted a hilarious Instagram story indicating that she thought elections were an annual occurrence.

Cyan Boujee's political knowledge was put to the test after her hilarious Instagram post. Image: @cyan.boujee24

Source: Instagram

Cyan trolled online for elections post

Social media influencer Cyan Boujee sparked controversy with her post reacting to Krispy Kreme's free doughnuts campaign. The doughnut giant will offer voters a free glazed doughnut should they prove that they voted.

The DJ, who is currently in Turkey, joked and said she would have only voted for a free doughnut if she was permitted to eat it. However, Cyan stated that she would vote next year.

Check out the screenshot shared by @drunkgalhotel below:

Mzansi reckons Cyan has never voted before

Social media users trolled her after she assumed that elections happen annually. Fans were puzzled by her statement that she would try voting next year, proving that she is clueless about the election process.

@bluecouach4288 pointed out:

"There are too many things wrong here: 1 weeks? What does she mean a week before she can eat? She had no other motivation to vote besides junk? Maybe Next year?? These Elections don't happen every year."

@Duke18n asked:

"Maybe she meant she’ll vote on the by-elections that can happen next year."

@Faith_Musetha added:

"You know what's interesting? She's not the only one. Yesterday, a friend of mine said the exact same thing as her."

@lifeofTshepo laughed:

"Yk what's interesting, she isn't the only one."

@_waaamiii said:

"I can't believe she thinks voting is an annual thing. We're so washed."

@Zuzile_Mzimela stated:

"Lol I can't tell what's worse between voting for a doughnut and thinking we vote annually."

Cyan Boujee showed off her boyfriend

In a previous report from Briefly News, Cyan Boujee showed off her boyfriend while she was out in Turkey recovering from surgery.

Mzansi is still puzzled as to what she is doing in Turkey. Many assume she went for a BBL and ridiculed her, while some netizens defended the DJ and gushed over her sweet romance.

Source: Briefly News