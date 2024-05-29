Radio personality Penny Ntuli recently got nominated for the Shining Star Africa Awards 2024

The former Gagasi FM presenter announced on her Instagram page that she was nominated for the Best Star Radio Personality of The Year

Many fans and followers of the star flooded her comment section with congratulatory messages

Penny Ntuli was nominated at the Shining Star Africa Awards. Image: @pennyntuli

The Durban-born star Penny Ntuli has made headlines once again on social media.

Penny Ntuli nominated at the Shining Star Africa Awards 2024

The radio personality became a hot topic online after she left her former radio station, Gagasi FM, when they offered her an R2800 salary, which caused a stir.

Recently the star who signed a new contract with Jozi FM, shared some wonderful news on her Instagram page. Ntuli posted a poster of her being nominated at the Shining Star Africa Awards 2024, and she has been nominated under the category Best Star Radio Personality Of The Year.

In 2023, she was nominated for the Briefly News Entertainment Awards, Influencer of the Year category alongside singer Naledi Aphiwe.

The radio presenter captioned her post:

"After 1 month of being on JOZI FM, we’ve gained National Recognition. We’ve been Nominated for Best Star Radio Personality of the Year on the 2024 Shining Star Africa Awards. Thank you for the recognition."

See the post below:

Fans congratulated the star

Many fans and followers of the star flooded her comment section with congratulatory messages. See some of the responses below:

gugundlovu351 congratulated her:

"Well done dear."

ayabongajozela wrote:

"Congratulations sis."

nnditsheniravele said:

"Congratulations on the recognition. Means your impact is much appreciated."

truthfullyyours100 commented:

"It's only the beginning."

jabzawesizwe responded:

"Congratulations MaNtuli."

mamawamaboyz_ replied:

"Congratulations love."

Gagasi FM reportedly considers legal action after Penny Ntuli’s claims

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Gagasi FM had been topping trends after Penny Ntuli revealed that the station was underpaying her. The station's management is considering taking the legal route, as Ntuli's revelations were a breach of contract.

In the days following Penny Ntuli's statement about her departure from Gagasi FM, it's reported that the station plans to fight fire with fire.

