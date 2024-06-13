Elon Musk reportedly had multiple sexual relationships with SpaceX employees, with some rejecting his offer

It is alleged that the Tesla CEO attempted to have a child with one woman a month after they dated

The billionaire businessman allegedly also had a romantic relationship with an intern who was later offered a higher position at his company

Billionaire businessman Elon Musk's romantic ties with his employees made headlines recently. These employees were reportedly employed at his company, SpaceX, one of whom was an intern.

Billionaire Elon Musk allegedly attempted to have a child with one of his employees. Image: Omar Marques via Getty Images

Source: Instagram

Inside Elon's romantic relationships at SpaceX

The South African-born businessman's bedroom affairs were brought to light by The Wall Street Journal.

Elon Musk is alleged to have engaged in a sexual relationship with a SpaceX employee who started out as an intern.

The intern who studied engineering had bounced around ideas to Elon, who was impressed by her ideas. Elon had booked her a first-class trip to Sicily

The unidentified woman then landed a promotion to Elon's executive staff in 2017; however, her time at the company ended.

Elon's attempt to father a baby with employee

The news publication further reported that Elon Musk allegedly attempted to have a child with one woman.

In addition, he was in a relationship with a third woman, but they ended things a month after they dated.

Elon's alleged romantic partner responds

In response to the news publication's allegations, the woman stated that the Tesla CEO tried to rekindle their relationship before she was employed at SpaceX.

She shared that she rejected him, but their work relationship was never affected by her decision.

When asked why she left the company, the woman alleged that her ideas were not taken seriously.

