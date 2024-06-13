Billionaire Elon Musk Accused of Having Romantic Relationships With SpaceX Employees
- Elon Musk reportedly had multiple sexual relationships with SpaceX employees, with some rejecting his offer
- It is alleged that the Tesla CEO attempted to have a child with one woman a month after they dated
- The billionaire businessman allegedly also had a romantic relationship with an intern who was later offered a higher position at his company
Billionaire businessman Elon Musk's romantic ties with his employees made headlines recently. These employees were reportedly employed at his company, SpaceX, one of whom was an intern.
Inside Elon's romantic relationships at SpaceX
The South African-born businessman's bedroom affairs were brought to light by The Wall Street Journal.
Elon Musk is alleged to have engaged in a sexual relationship with a SpaceX employee who started out as an intern.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
The intern who studied engineering had bounced around ideas to Elon, who was impressed by her ideas. Elon had booked her a first-class trip to Sicily
The unidentified woman then landed a promotion to Elon's executive staff in 2017; however, her time at the company ended.
Elon's attempt to father a baby with employee
The news publication further reported that Elon Musk allegedly attempted to have a child with one woman.
In addition, he was in a relationship with a third woman, but they ended things a month after they dated.
Elon's alleged romantic partner responds
In response to the news publication's allegations, the woman stated that the Tesla CEO tried to rekindle their relationship before she was employed at SpaceX.
She shared that she rejected him, but their work relationship was never affected by her decision.
When asked why she left the company, the woman alleged that her ideas were not taken seriously.
Man's unfortunate slow internet costs him a job
In a previous report from Briefly News, a Ghanaian man lost his job due to slow internet connections across the West African Sub-Region.
The man worked remotely in the tech industry and could not complete his tasks due to network hitches. Ibukun Amosu, who shared his story online, said some people also lost interview slots due to poor internet.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University Of Technology (2019). She has 4 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist at Africa New Media Group writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za