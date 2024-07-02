Tyla Wears a Versace Dress With Jewels Worth Over R4m on the BET Awards 2024 Red Carpet
- Tyla attended the 2024 BET Awards wearing a stunning black dress with a tiger print by Versace
- The gown which was worn by the Water singer was decorated with jewels worth R4 million
- Her dress was compared to Makhadzi's, who opted to go with a local designer by the name of Mamello Makha
Tyla is the girl of the moment! The Water singer stole the spotlight at the BET Awards 2024 with her daring Versace dress.
Tyla's dress steals attention
The singing sensation was one of the stars to turn heads at the 2024 BET Awards. The Jump hitmaker struts the red carpet wearing a stunning floor-length black dress with a tiger print by the high-end fashion house Versace.
To make the dress even more stunning, it was decorated with jewels worth R4 million. Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela reported that the jewels were from Jared Atelier of SIGNET’s Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry.
Mphela compared Tyla to Makhadzi whose dress was designed by a local designer by the name of Mamello Makha.
Phil wrote:
"Makhadzi and Tyla’s #BETAwards2024 red carpet looks. Makhadzi’s dress was designed by Mamello Makha. Tyla’s dress is from Versace, and her jewels, worth over R4 million, were from Jared Atelier of SIGNET’s Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry."
Mzansi reacts to Tyla's dress price
Netizens reacted to the dresses worn by the two queens, and they had this to say.
@Winner2forever shared:
"Support local."
@MisFaith stated:
"They both looked gorgeous."
@Bosto_M gushed:
"She's already making that much for her to rock R4m jewels."
@WjNong said:
"They did us proud, hey."
Tyla does traditional Zulu danced at the BET Awards
In a previous report from Briefly News, Tyla did a traditional Zulu dance at the BET Awards during her performance for Jump.
The singer is coming from an amazing win at the prestigious event, and her performance left Mzansi feeling giddy, and some said Shaka Zulu would have been proud. South African supporters showed love to Tyla and said she was showing off her Zulu side.
