Former Big Brother Mzansi contestants Yolanda and Makhekhe were certified couple goals

The cute couple served relationship goals when a video of them dancing at the club went viral

Fans marvelled when the two kissed and got cosy, and many raved about their undeniable chemistry

Celebrity couple Yolanda Mukondi and her bae Makhekhe, real name Tshepo Tau, had people talking after they shared a cool video of them dancing.

Makhekhe and Yolanda danced at a Durban club. Image: @tshepo_tau, @yolandamukondi_international

Source: Instagram

Fans beam at video of Makhekhe and Yolanda

The former Big Brother Mzansi stars Yolanda and Makhekhe had their fans beaming. This comes after a video of them dancing at the club went viral. Fans said they are couple goals!

@mondee_n shared the video online with the caption:

"YOKHEKHE shippers we are up? I got a feeling that tonight's gonna be a good night."

Mzansi gushes over YoKhekhe

Fans marvelled when their favourite Big Brother Mzansi couple kissed and got cosy. Some fans raved about their undeniable chemistry, and many noted that their bond appears to be stronger than ever.

@ThuliSaul_ gushed:

"Ohh the chemistry in these two. It is crazy."

@CandiceDXi joked:

"The ship is sailing smoothly, the secret code is "we are good friends."

@Nozza_k gushed:

"Awww they’re so cute."

@Chipoloza1 said:

"Forever bona Yokhekhe my kidney."

@Tiisetso_Moh asked:

"Why am I smiling like a mumu now?"

@ZeeKaZikodee replied:

"There’s something about this ship."

@Tai6t shared:

"@ShowmaxOnline, can we please have a reality show of these two? You won’t regret it. I miss them on my screen shem."

prosper added:

"I can honestly watch these two, morning and night."

BB Mzansi stars Liema and Yolanda stun in Durban July gowns

In a previous report from Briefly News, some of the Big Brother Mzansi contestants pulled out all the stops at the Durban July 2024. They nailed the theme, "Ride the Wave."

Although Big Brother South Africa season 4 ended, some favourites from the show have become regular names on the entertainment scene.

Yolanda Mukondi and Liema Pantsi left their fans excited after Briefly News spotted them at the prestigious annual event in Durban.

