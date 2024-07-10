Muso Dr Malinga has reacted to the COVID-19 beneficiary list that was released by the Department of Arts and Culture

The South African musician joked and said that he got nothing while people pocketed thousands of rands

Mzansi joked with him and trolled him, saying they donated to him when he was down and out

Dr Malinga reacted hilariously to the list of beneficiaries of COVID-19 from the Department of Arts and Culture.

Dr Malinga reacted to the COVID-19 grant list, saying he got nothing. Image: @drma;inga

Dr Malinga reacts to list of benefactors

On Twitter (X), South African musician Dr Malinga shared a hilarious reaction to the beneficiary list published by the Department of Arts and Culture.

Malinga laughed and said that he got nothing while people pocketed thousands of rands from the government.

"I got nothing but bona they got," Malinga laughed.

Mzansi pokes fun at Dr Malinga

Netizens joked with Dr Malinga and trolled him, saying they donated to him when he asked for donations.

@Ori_SA

"The donations you got were from the same taxpayers. You can’t get twice, stop with being greedy Lord Malinga."

@motsamai247

"You can still ask most, you are not late."

@Boowa7

"Change your name, Sir; the department thinks you are a real medical Doctor."

@StHonorable

"Mr Malinga, isn't wena you were busy singing "Akulaleki uma unemali". Then, the department thought you were covered."

@tcpilusa

"I've been looking for Goodwill Malinga a.k.a Dr Malinga on the list and he is not there."

@nicksta_napo

"when people were applying wena you went to cry on a podcast."

Why Dr Malinga asked for donations

Dr Malinga had thanked the EFF for stepping in and assisting him when he needed donations.

He had gone on Podcast And Chill and mentioned that he needed financial assistance.

"I sacrificed my celebrity status; I didn't care about being judged. I am not buying face. I didn't go out and rob people, like many people having financial issues. I asked for help."

Shimza trolls The Kiffness

In a previous report from Briefly News, Shimza mocked The Kiffness after it was revealed that he received funding from the government during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Department of Sports, Arts and Culture issued a list of beneficiaries for the funding, and The Kiffness received R20,000.

This comes after The Kiffness had dragged Shimza for allegedly pocketing money from the ANC.

