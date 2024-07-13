Vusi Thembekwayo took to social media to mark a special day entirely dedicated to his cute son

Public speaker Vusi Thembekwayo treated his supporters to a rare look at his child by posting a cute photo

Vusi Thembekwayo penned a short and sweet message for his baby boy to celebrate the day he was born

Vusi Thembekwayo posted an Instagram picture about his son. Motivational speaker and businessman Vusi Thembekwayo usually keeps his private family life under wraps.

Vusi Thembekwayo celebrated his son's happy birthday with a rare photo of them together. Image: Getty Images / Oupa Bopape / Instagram / @vusithembekwayo

Vusi Thembekwayo posted a picture showing that he is a doting dad. In the picture, Vusi Thembekwayo and his son I left people touched.

Vusi Thembekwayo celebrates a son's birthday

In a post on Instagram, Vusi Thembekwayo fondly referred to his son as "Lion". He expressed how much he loves his son and wished him a happy birthday. Check out the post below

Vusi Thembekwayo gets compliments and birthday wishes

Many people joined Vusi in wishing his child a happy birthday. People complimented the motivational speaker on having an adorable child. Read the comments below:

greenolivetree52 said:

"Oh yeah, bozo in every language. Happy birthday!"

the_maydark wrote:

"He is so cute. Happy birthday to him."

amanda_mantyi gushed:

"Even the kid is dapper."

dapper_et_chic added:

"Many happy returns to your son. He's blessed."

lovettmariaking shared a sweet message:

"Happy birthday to the Lion King We celebrate you today Son. God bless your New Season."

chibunna_ogbonna commented:

"Happy Birthday King."

Sizwe Dhlomo throws jabs at Vusi Thembekwayo

Briefly News previously reported that Sizwe Dhlomo took to his timeline to throw more jabs at Vusi Thembekwayo. The two media personalities have been beefing for many years now.

Their latest twar was sparked by Vusi's remarks when he appeared in The Penuel Show podcast, reports ZAlebs. Vusi Thembekwayo claimed Sizwe Dholo was the one who is obsessed with him. He also claimed Sizwe involved his kids in their beef.

Reacting to clips of Vusi's interview, which surfaced on Twitter, Sizwe Dhlomo denied that he went after Vusi's kids. He went on to share that he would have taken action if Vusi came for his kids.

