South African actor and MK Party member Zulu Boy was recently spotted rubbing shoulders with DJ and producer Dlala Thukzin

The MK Party member posted the picture of himself and Dlala Thukzin on his Instagram page

The two stars were spotted together at the Jack Daniels and Coca-Cola launch in Johannesburg this past weekend

Zulu Boy and Dlala Thukzin were spotted together at the Jack and Coke experience launch. Image: @iamzuluboy, @dlalathukzin

Source: Instagram

Actor Zulu Boy took a break from politics. He was recently seen having a blast at an event in Johannesburg, rubbing shoulders with some big stars.

Zulu Boys rubs shoulders with Dlala Thukzin at Jack and Coke launch

The former Durban Gen actor Zulu Boy once again made headlines on social media after news of his joining former president Jacob Zuma's political party, MKP, circulated online.

Recently, the MK Party member was spotted earlier with the Durban-born DJ and producer Dlala Thukzin at the Jack Daniels and Coca-Cola experience launch in Johannesburg on Saturday, 13 July 2024.

The actor posted a picture of him and Dlala Thukzin posing together on his Instagram page and wrote:

"It was a mind blowing #jackandcokeexperience and thank you @dlalathukzin for bringing the house down. Thank you @jackdaniels_sa @jackandcokeafrica @cokestudioafrica for having us. #Mayibuye #amakhosi #artsandculture #heritage #southafrica."

See the post below:

Jack Daniels and Coca-Cola hosted a premium launch recently, where they introduced Jack Daniel’s and Coca-Cola's alcoholic ready-to-drink (ARTD) spirit cooler. Dlala Thukzin, DJ PH, and Musa Keys were some of the biggest artists performing that night.

Speaking to Briefly News about the collaboration, emerging categories senior director at Coca-Cola Africa Natasha Chetty emphasised the partnership and their commitment to providing the best ready-to-drink product for their consumers.

She said:

We have seen and witness for many years that many Jack Daniel consumer love to have their whiskey with our Coke and therfore decided to collaborate and mak a convinent ready-to-drink product for the consumers.

"We have also partnered with some of the influencers here in South Africa for this product hich one of them is DJ Doowap and other micro and macro influencers."

Zuluboy to release new song

In a previous report, Briefly News shared details of Zuluboy's upcoming song to end his hiatus officially.

The rapper's new track is said to have a strong message and will mark South Africa's 30 years of democracy.

