Legendary Kwaito star Thokozani Zulu, popularly known as Tzozo, has rubbished the rumours that he is keeping people out of the popular KZN Music House. The star gave his side of the story after being called out on social media.

Tzozo responds to gatekeeping allegations

Kwaito star Tzozo has poured cold water on the viral allegations that he has personalised the KZN Music House. According to a trending post on social media, Tzozo has the final say about who uses the premises and what time.

According to the post stated online by TimesLIVE, unnamed KZN artists requested to use the Music House for rehearsals after hours or during weekends because they also have other jobs. The artists were told to ask Tzozo for permission, but he turned them down. Part of the post read:

"I was shocked and flabbergasted at the same time. How can one man be given so much power to control and decide the livelihood of KZN artists."

Tzozo explains why rehearsals are not allowed at the KZN Music House

Tzozo gave the publication his side of the story. The star said he was not gatekeeping, but rather has the best interests of the premises at heart.He said the reason he turned the artists down was because the Music House is for performances, not rehearsals.He noted that the floors are not yet tiled. He said:

"You can rehearse somewhere else but you can perform at the KZN Music House."

