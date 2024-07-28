Tyla has been out in about amid all the Olympic festivities in France, and she had a stand-out moment with Vogue

The singer from South Africa shot to viral fame with the hit song Water, and she recently attended an Olympic event

Tyla was working with Vogue at the sporting event, and a video of her answering a question went viral

Tyla whispered or the city who attended the prelude to the Olympics party. The Water singer had a short interview with Vogue.

Tyla misheard a Vogue reporter quiz at the Olympics party Prelude, and fans were amused. Image: Marleen Moise/ Natasha Campos

Tyla was at an Olympic event where she delivered a stunning performance. The answers Tyla gave Vogue after the show made rounds on the internet.

Tyla mishears question by Vogue

In a clip posted on Twitter by @featuringtyla, Tyla was it the prelude Olympic party where Vogue asked her to name an athlete she looks forward to seeing. The star must have heard "artist" because she responded by saying that she was hoping to see Sabrina Carpenter. Watch the video below:

Fans gush over Tyla's mistake

Many people shared their reactions to Tyla's mistake. Many thought the interviewer had a thick French accent which could've confused Tyla.Read people's comments below:

@Poppymtirara said:

"I'm sorry but with this person's accent, we can't blame her."

@jadethetallone joked:

"Every superstar needs to answer a question innocently but hilariously wrong. This is just another step towards her superstar status."

@getwhatigive commented:

"French people will speak English like this and still refuse to speak in French with you if they hear an accent."

@tylasbrina joked:

"This is my brand actually I love to see it, she said idk any athletes but I know Sabrina !"

@lifedeathrew1nd was amused:

"Me when math teacher ask me to solve the math problem."

@MsIngridA argued:

"In her defense his French accent is very thick, I think she heard artist instead of athlete lol. She’s so beautiful!"

