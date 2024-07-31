The Real Housewives of Durban star Nonku Williams got emotional over her viral saucy picture

Her boyfriend, Salt and Pepper, blasted her for the photo, leaving Nonku feeling hurt and misjudged

Nonku expressed disappointment that Salt and Pepper's reaction mirrored public opinion despite not caring about social media trolls

Nonku Williams has opened up about her feelings after her man, only known as Salt and Pepper, in the popular Showmax series Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip South Africa blasted her for her viral hot picture.

Nonku Williams gets emotional over her viral picture

Reality television star and businesswoman Nonku Williams has had her fair share of drama in the Showmax hit series Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip South Africa. The star has been charting trending lists every week for the drama in the show.

According to The South African, Nonku Williams was in her feels when she spoke about how her man, nicknamed Salt and Pepper, responded to her picture that almost broke the internet. The picture shared on social media shows Nonku without her top, with only her hair covering the essential parts.

The picture did not sit well with the RHOD star's man, who called her out. Speaking on the show, the mother of three said she did not expect Salt and Pepper's response.

Nonku Williams feels misjudged

The reality TV star added that she was hurt because Salt and Pepper reacted like the public. She noted that she did not care about what social media trolls' response to her risqué picture said but cared about the opinions of the people close to her. She said:

"For people I don’t care, People I don’t know, they can say what they want. But for him to actually go with the crowd… because that’s exactly what he is doing. Already, I feel judged."

Londie London speaks about friendship with Nonku Williams

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that reality TV star and businesswoman Londie London has opened up about her relationship with Nonku Williams. The former The Real Housewives of Durban star said she had some unfinished business with the star.

It seems a lot was happening behind closed doors on The Real Housewives of Durban. Musician and businesswoman Londie London returned to our TV screens as part of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, but she had a few issues to address.

