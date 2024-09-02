The Maskandi music sensation Mthandeni Manqele, also known as Igcokama Elisha, is nominated at the SAMAs

His arch-enemy, Khuzani Mpungose, accused him of getting nominated because he is close to someone in power

Mpungose said he is not jealous of the Paris hitmaker because he has more awards than him

Khuzani Mpungose said he is not in any way jealous of his rival Mthandeni Manqele, claiming that he received a big nomination unfairly.

Khuzani said that Mthandeni received his SAMA nomination from a friend. Image: mthandeni_sk_king, khuzani_mpungose

Mthandeni bags SAMA nomination

Mthandeni 'Igcokama Elisha' Manqele is nominated at this year's South African Music Awards (SAMA). He is nominated for the highly contested category called the Patrick Motsepe Foundation Song of the Year nomination.

His hit song Paris featuring Lwah Ndlunkulu is competing with the likes of Tyla's Water, Imithandazo by Kabza De Small and Mthuni, as well as iPlan by Dlala Thukzin. However, not everyone is happy for him.

Khuzani accuses of getting nomination unfairly

Khuzani Mpungose and Mthandeni are not the best of friends. The Maskandi musician accused him of only getting nominated because he is close to someone in power.

Mpungose stated on the Podcast Affirmation that he is not jealous of him because he has more accolades.

"I am not jealous over Mthandeni's nomination. All he needs to do is humbly ask my followers to vote for him, and they will do that. There is no reason for me to be jealous of his nomination because I know how he was nominated.

"People do not know that someone close to him played a huge part in his nomination, but we are not bitter or mad about this."

Khuzani said he always congratulates people when they are doing well, but Mthandeni has never done that for him.

"For all these years, he has been telling people that I pay for my awards. I am not jealous of Mthandeni, who has one nomination at the SAMAs when I have won over 20 awards," he gloated.

Mthandeni lashes at event organiser

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mthandeni Manqele pulled out from the Badedele Music Festival, blaming the organizers for his decision.

Mthandeni put the organisers on blast and said he was full of nonsense.

