Maskandi musician Mthandeni Manqele will no longer perform at the Badedele Music Festival

Also known as Igcokama Elisha, he explained his decision to pull out from the festival, blaming the organizers

Mthandeni put the organisers on blast and said he was full of nonsense, and he further explained why he said that

Maskandi music sensation Mthandeni 'Igcokama Elisha' Manqele, has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons of late. This time is no different, as he announced his decision to no longer take part in a Maskandi event.

Mthandeni asked his fans to not bother going to the Badedele Music Festival. Image: @mthandeni_king_igcokama_elisha

Mthandeni puts event organiser on blast

iParis hitmaker Mthandeni Manqele accused the event organiser for the Badedele Music Festival of being nonsensical. He was booked to perform at the said music event, but he has done what he does best: to pull out from performing.

Mthandeni was also given the nickname Igcokama Elisha, and he has since come out to put the people in charge of the event on blast.

In his rant, Mthandeni said he was full of nonsense and claimed that the people he works with are not treated the same way as him.

“I have decided not to attend the Badedele Maskandi Festival. The organiser of the event is full of nonsense. They also did not book Sminofu for that event, so I won't be performing. That just does not sit well with me.”

Mthandeni urges fans not to go to the event

The singer further wrote on Facebook that most event organisers do not treat him fairly, especially for Maskandi events. He said even the artists who work with him are getting the same unfair treatment.

“I know some of the Maskandi organisers are prejudiced when it comes to me. An artist who has worked with me always gets sidelined at many of these Maskandi events. This is concerning for me because I do not know why that is. I am asking my fans not to bother attending this nonsense event,” he concluded.

Mthandeni clowns event for paying him R15 000

