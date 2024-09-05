The TV legend and V-Mash's father, Collin Mashego, has passed away at the age of 82

The late TV presenter's father lost his battle with cancer after being diagnosed in 2021

Collin's daughter-in-law, Palesa Reneilwe Mashego, was the one who confirmed the death of her father-in-law

V-mash’s dad, Collin Mashego loses his battle to cancer. Image: @snl24, @glamourmagazine

Sad news hit Vinolia Mashego's family, better known as V-Mash, as they lost another family member this year.

V-Mash's father Collin Mashego passes away

The late TV presenter V-Mash's father, who is also a TV legend, Collin Mashego, has sadly passed away at the age of 82 after losing a battle with cancer.

According to ZiMoja, Mashego passed away at his home in Mamelodi, Pretoria. His daughter-in-law, Palesa Reneilwe Mashego, confirmed to the publication that her father-in-law died after he was diagnosed with cancer in 2021.

She said:

"But the doctors said it was cleared in 2023. My mother-in-law, Betty Mashego, was taking care of him and nursing him all the time.The doctors told us in September 2023 that the cancer was in remission but it came back again in April this year.

"Whenever we took him to the hospital, they only gave him pills and told him to leave. This is despite the fact that he felt pain all over his body. We suspect that cancer had spread all over the body and damaged all his organs."

Palesa further mentioned that Collin Mashego has been bedridden since April 2024 after his wife Betty passed away due to heart failure.

Who is Collin Mashego?

Collin Mashigo is a TV legend who hosted Lapologa in the early 1980s. He was initially from the Alexandra township in the north of Johannesburg.

He also played drums for a local group called The Anchors and wrote a stage play, Unfaithful Woman, in collaboration with music promoter Sam Mhangwani. Mashego also introduced his late loud-mouthed daughter Vinolia "V-Mash" Mashego on TV when they both presented Di A Rora in the early 90s.

