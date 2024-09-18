The former Real Housewives of Johannesburg cast member Christall Kay recently sang for Lasizwe

The social media influencer and YouTuber posted the video of Christall singing for him on his Instagram page

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the video Lasiwe posted

Christall Kay sang for Lasizwe. Image: @lasizwe, @christallkay

The former Real Housewives of Johannesburg star Christall Kay left many netizens in stitches with her recent stunt that she pulled.

Video of Christall Kay singing for Lasizwe goes viral

Social media has been buzzing recently as the reality TV star became the talk of the town once again after a video of her singing went viral.

Earlier, Christall Kay sang for the famous YouTuber and influencer Lasizwe Dambuza during their Award Dates episode. Dambuza posted a video of the star singing on social media.

Lasizwe shared the video on his Instagram page and captioned it:

"??? I'm speechless, wow!"

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Christall Kay singing

Shortly after Lasizwe shared the video on his Instagram page, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the clip. See what some of them had to say:

TV host LaConco said:

"Lasizwe when I catch you uyangizwa!"

Musician Lady Du wrote:

"Tthis one is going to be a dope one."

phele__22 responded:

"Yhooo this lady is a mood lightner yhoo."

mbasa_ngceni replied:

"When I catch you Lasizwe."

amanda_mngadi_ reacted:

"I wasn't expecting this one."

mkpuling commented:

"Watching it now... Been laughing before I pressed play. This combo. She is international, please her songs made it to the charts internationally not here. Levels."

nitaterrytee mentioned:

"The best @lasizwe can we have part two with Lungile hle, we deserve it Sweerie."

