South African Jazz artist and percussionist Gontse Makhene is devastated following a house fire that caused him to lose his belongings.

A house fire damaged Jazz artist Gontse Makhene's instruments. Image: @makhenegontse

Source: Instagram

Gontse Makhene's home up in flames

According to ZiMoja, Gontse Makhene is shattered following a recent house fire at his Soweto home. The musician refrained from spilling information on how the fire started but revealed that he lost his valuables, including his musical instruments.

"As a musician and percussionist, my home was more than just a place to live, it was a sanctuary, my creative space, not just for myself but for other creatives as well. Where they had the liberty to teach and learn from each other," he was quoted saying.

Makhene took a heavy blow because of this and is hoping people will reach into their pockets to assist him.

Makhene in need of assistance

Because of this huge financial setback, Gontse needs public assistance to build his home and replace his instruments.

Makhene shared that his home provided a safe space for other creatives to teach each other and learn from one another.

"I find solace in the relief that every challenge is an opportunity for growth and transformation. Your generous donations will help me to rebuild my home, replace essential belongings, and acquire new instruments," he stated.

