Social media star Skomota was caught playing the football game Dream League on his phone while at a club, amusing many

The video, shared on Instagram, quickly went viral as people laughed at his unexpected behaviour

Mzansi's reactions highlighted how relatable Skomota's actions were, with some users saying they also play games at groove when bored

A video of social media dance sensation Skomota playing video games on his phone while grooving left Mzansi rolling on the floor with laughter.

Skomota plays video games while grooving

Who has time to play video games while at groove? Skomota recently had the streets in stitches when he was caught playing the famous football game Dream League in a club.

The now-viral clip was shared on Instagram by a page with the handle @freshmenmag. In the video, Skomota was caught enjoying his game while people partied.

Mzansi shares hilarious reactions to Skomota's video

Social media users shared reactions to the star's viral video. Some said they also play games on their phones when they get bored at the groove.

@svbelotwvlv said:

"The only person who's famous for being himself 😂😂😂"

@iam_sir_zovic commented:

"Realised groove same thing over and over."

@ster_sa_ added:

"You'll never know his next move😂😂"

@gift.august7 said:

"This is actually me😂😂🔥if I get bored let's play."

@blvck__tony commented:

"Mans can never be predictable 👏"

@naa.gana__oshotakagori added:

"Whose laughing nkare le wrongturn😢😮😂😂😂"

@nonofo_lelaka said:

"I low key going do this at groove 😂😂"

Skomota ignores fan in viral video

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the South African viral dance sensation once again caused a buzz on social media.

The TikTok dance sensation Skomota, also known as Ngwana Sesi, recently became the talk of the town after his manager responded to the death rumours about him, which went viral. Recently, an online user @Zikamnyamane posted a video of the 24-year-old star ignoring a fan at a stadium who seemed to want to take a picture with him as he passed by with his team.

