Nambitha Mpumlwana recently fired shots at the influencers who broke into the film industry

The actress says influencers need to humble themselves and respect the craft and the people who work in the industry

This was after Nambitha was dragged for her comments about not allowing disrespect from child actors during a scene

Nambitha Mpumlwana says working with influencers in the film industry is complicated. Images: nambitham

Source: Instagram

Nambitha Mpumlwana says working with influencer-turned-actors is a job and a half.

Nambitha Mpumlwana slams influencers

As the entertainment industry changes, allowing many people a chance to explore the limelight, we've seen several influencers enter the film industry.

Though some go into acting having had some form of training, others use their large following to get gigs, and Soft Life actress, Nambitha Mpumlwana said it's this particular group that has tainted the industry.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Speaking on Engineer Your Life, the veteran actress said influencers needed to humble themselves and respect the craft:

"It's tough because they worked hard for that [influencing], but they didn't work hard for this [acting], so they're out of their element. You're now here, show some respect for where you are and the people who've gone to school for this.

"They may not have as many likes and followers as you, but they know this space. This is their territory; humble yourself to the experience. Humility has nothing to do with humiliation."

Nambitha recalled an experience of working with an actor-turned-influencer:

"I've seen these young ladies sitting on the make-up chairs with their phones while the make-up artist tries to put their character together. You are disrespecting the person who is assisting you."

Nambitha is not the first thespian to address the new wave of actors. Briefly News previously covered a story in which Gugulethu Xofa said influencers received preferential treatment over professional actors.

Nambitha Mpumlwana speaks on disciplining child actors

Nambitha was blasted on Twitter (X) after speaking about turning down a role because she was forced to let a child actor disrespect her during a scene.

The actress said there was no way she would let a child get away with it, as it would create a ripple effect on other South African children who'd think it was fine to talk back at their elders, and Mzansi had plenty to say about that:

MaShengeOffline said:

"Such nonsense, it’s a job! You’re impersonating a character, you’re not the character. That’s what acting is, why become something if you’re going to have issues doing it? Woke people are absolute garbage."

Lizo_Hercules_R wrote:

"So, by Nambitha’s premise, everything on screen should be reflective of accurate culture and tradition. I find this a bit difficult to comprehend."

Meanwhile, others defended Nambitha and said she was setting a great example:

Sirngov1 said:

"Good girl. Be that kind of a mother, stamp your authority."

BesureMakado wrote:

"Love this woman."

SAMiR_5777 posted:

"Nambitha Mpumlwana is who more of our women need to become. Her responsibilities as a role model were more important to her than money. This is where most of our celebrities fall short."

Nambitha Mpumlwana bags new role

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared the details of Nambitha Mpumlwana's new role on The Cry of Winnie Mandela.

The veteran actress was set to play the legendary anti-apartheid activist, and said she was prepared for the role.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News