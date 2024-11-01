Danie Odendaal, the legendary TV producer known for creating the award-winning show 7de Laan , died at the age of 77

The South African film and television industry is mourning his loss, with fans sharing heartfelt condolences on social media, highlighting his significant contributions to the industry

Many fans praised 7de Laan as a timeless soapie that beautifully blended cultures, underscoring Odendaal's legacy in television

Legendary TV producer Danie Odendaal has died. Odendaal, famous for creating the award-winning SABC2 show 7de Laan, passed away on Wednesday, October 30.

‘7de Laan’ creator Danie Odendaal has passed away. Image: @PhilMphela and @SABCPortal

Source: Twitter

7de Laan producer Danie Odendaal dies

The South African film and television industry is mourning the death of a legend in the field, Danie Odendaal. Odendaal passed away in Langebaan in the Western Cape at the age of 77. The iconic TV producer had several productions under his belt, including Saartjie and Dennekruin 12, Dennekruin 12, Gallery; Die Man met ‘n Lyk om sy Nek, Beelde, Saartjie, and Okavango: The Wild Frontier.

Several news sites and social media pages, including entertainment commentator Phil Mphela, confirmed the news about his death. The post read:

"Veteran television producer and the creator of the popular Afrikaans soapie, 7de Laan, passed away on October 30. He was 77 years old."

Fans mourn Danie Odendaal's death

Social media has been awash with heartwarming condolence messages from the star's fans and followers. Many agreed that Odendaal's death was a massive blow to the entertainment industry.

@Kekeletso_81 said:

"May his soul rest in peace 🕊"

@Realeboga_S commented:

"Danie gave us an incredible show. What a legend! May his soul rest in peace. 🕊💔"

@Islamic_hub_2 added:

"A true legend in South African Television. May his soul rest in peace. Condolences to family."

@MabulaMancha commented:

"7 de laan was the best soap 🙏"

@lekaota_thegirl wrote:

"Rest in Peace! 7de Laan was such an amazing timeless soapie!"

@Gizelle021696 said:

"7de Laan was amazing 👏 and I love how they blended in our cultures so effortlessly."

@DawnLerato wrote:

"May his soul rest in peace, I loved 7de Laan."

7de Laan star David Rees fights for his life

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that David Rees is allegedly undergoing lung treatment days after suffering from a heart attack. The actor is famous for playing Chris Welman in the SABC telenovela 7de Laan.

South African actor David Rees, who is currently recovering from a heart attack, has reportedly gotten a lung infection. The star's spokesperson shared the devastating news with concerned fans on social media.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News