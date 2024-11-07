Sjava expressed his deep gratitude for the warm reception during his 2-day tour in Durban

The Playhouse Theatre was the preferred venue because the setting is intimate and enhances his music

Those who went to the concert were thoroughly impressed, satisfied, and uplifted

Sjava has officially wrapped up the Durban leg of his Sjava 2016 tour. The BET award-winning musician expressed his deepest gratitude and appreciation for the success of his recently anticipated two-day tour.

Those who attended Sjava's concert were glad their money was well spent. Image:sjava

Source: Instagram

It all began in 2016

The Playhouse Theatre was selected as the preferred venue for the Sjava 2016 Tour, which took place in Durban from November 1st to 2nd, 2024. This particular tour consisted solely of two cities, namely Durban and Johannesburg, and its success is attributed to the outcomes of Sjava's recent Isibuko tour held in June and July of this year.

Although the Vura artist can fill larger venues, he chose theatres due to their intimate setting and the fact that these provinces predominantly receive sponsorships.

On the 'Sjava 2016 Tour,' the 40-year-old musician takes his fans down memory lane with songs that made him the superstar he is today. After plying his trade as an actor, the year 2016 marked the beginning of his illustrious music career. His highly acclaimed debut album, Isina Muva, features hits like Before and Ekuseni.

Sjava appreciates the warm reception

Moved by the crowd's support and love, the Bergville native took to his Instagram and wrote the following heartfelt message:

''From the stage to the crowd, thank you Durban for making both nights unforgettable! 🙏🏽 We couldn’t have done it without you ❤️''

His followers pledged their unwavering support

Sjava is one of the most loved musicians in South Africa. His fans always show up for him in real life, just as they do on social media.

@nomfundo_xo commented:

''Highlight of my year🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽😍😍''

@ibhele added:

''Thee greatest experience ever the 2nd of Nov is the night to remember, always🙌🏾🙌🏾🔥🔥 @sjava_atm My Year was made❤️🔥🙌🏾''

@nomzamo.nyuswa wrote:

''What an amazing experience it was❤️🙌''

@lindokuhle_makhubo stated:

''❤️🙌 It was truly an amazing experience. We can not wait for the the other tours to come''

Source: Briefly News