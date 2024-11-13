‘After Dark’ Host Kayise Ngqula Furthers Her Studies, Shares 1st Day Update at GIBS Business School
- Kayise Ngqula recently shared some pictures from her first day of school after kicking off her studies
- The After Dark host joined the Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS) and is excited to take her followers through her journey
- Peeps congratulated and praised Kayise for going back to school and sent her well-wishes on her studies
Kayise Ngqula is making school cool again and recently kicked off her studies at GIBS Business School.
Kayise Ngqula goes back to school
Kayise Ngqula is the latest celeb to go back to school, and she was excited to share the amazing news after making the awesome decision to further her studies.
The After Dark presenter gave fans a look into her first day at the Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS) Pretoria campus, and she was visibly excited to tackle the exciting journey.
A seasoned presenter and content creator, Kayise's enrolment into GIBS will likely equip her with the entrepreneurial knowledge needed to help grow her brand and business.
She shared several pictures and videos from her first day, and couldn't wait to take her followers through her campus:
"Day one of being a @gibsbusinessschool student done and dusted!"
Mzansi congratulates Kayise Ngqula
Fans and followers showed love to Kayise, and sent her well wishes on her studies:
ke_phuthi_mashiane said:
"All the best, Sis!"
tumipowerhouse admitted:
"Yho, the way I’m not excited about school."
millymashile showed love to Kayise:
"Yes, mama! I'm so proud of you."
knn_mediagroup cheered Kayise on:
"Way to go, boss lady! All the best."
abigailk6144 posted:
"Go get the whole world for yourself, my dear."
annic_masemola encouraged:
"Fetch your life!"
nomandlabobo showed love to Kayise
"That’s my girl!"
