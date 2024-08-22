TV personality Kayise Ngqula has announced the return of her popular talk show After Dark on social media

The show returned for its second season on Monday, 19 August 2024, four years after she released the first season

Kayise shared with Briefly News that the show is a movement towards embracing our shared humanity and inspiring personal growth

After years of battling grief and insecurities, the South African TV presenter Kayise Ngqula is back with her popular talk show.

Kayise's After Dark talk show returns for second season

Oh yes, nothing can keep Kayise Ngqula down as she is prepared to bring all her fans and followers the most significant topics to engage on during her popular talk show.

Recently, the star shared on her Instagram page that her talk show After Dark has returned for its second season, four years after the first one launched in 2020, just a year after her husband's passing.

The show was designed to delve into and spark conversations about loss, human connection, healing, and personal growth. It quickly became a success, drawing hundreds of thousands of viewers from around the world.

Kayise also shared with Briefly News that the show is a movement to embrace our shared humanity and inspire personal growth.

She said:

"After Dark with Kayise it's not just an online show; it’s a movement towards embracing our shared humanity and inspiring personal growth through authentic dialogue. I invite everyone to tune in and be part of this empowering journey."

The trailer she posted on her social media page was captioned:

"WE’RE BACK!!! #ADWK. Proud to announce that my show @afterdark_withkayise is coming back for Season 2. After 4 years since the release of Season 1, so much much has happened and changed and I’m ready to share it with you all. A lot of work, love & passion has go into creating this platform for authentic connections to be shared with you and I. I hope you enjoy it. See you on 19 August 2024 on YouTube and all podcast platforms. Link is in my bio."

