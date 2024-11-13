DJ Zinhle Shares 5 Valuable Business Tips for Entrepreneurs, Fans Inspired: “You Motivate Me”
- DJ Zinhle recently dropped some jewels with fellow entrepreneurs and shared business tips
- The DJ/ businesswoman partnered with a bank to help small businesses thrive, and she gave fellow entrepreneurs some valuable advice
- Peeps admired Zinhle for sharing her tools, with others plugging their businesses for some exposure
DJ Zinhle recently shared some valuable tips on how to help small businesses thrive.
DJ Zinhle shares business tips
In her years as a DJ and now entrepreneur with successful businesses outside of music, DJ Zinhle is a powerhouse and is always ready to secure another bag.
With her thriving music career and accessories business, Era by DJ Zinhle, the mother of two has seen the highs and lows of entrepreneurship, even having to close her furniture boutique, Jiyane Atelier.
Despite some setbacks, she continues to grow from strength to strength with the help of her team and supportive family, and the Wena hitmaker felt it was time to give fellow entrepreneurs the tools to help their businesses thrive.
Taking to her Instagram page, she shared five tips to help small business owners through her collaboration with Capitec Bank:
Fans show love to DJ Zinhle
Business owners admired Zinhle for putting them on, with others even plugging their businesses as well:
zahrapather was impressed:
"Absolutely love this!"
peaceful_bd wrote:
"I love this. I just started my beaded t-shirt business, and I'm just learning. You motivate me even though we're not doing the same thing."
ndemo8951 admired Zinhle:
"Siyabonga, sis'wami. You're one of the few celebrities who is worth following and listening to. Because you always give us advice."
bairosbellarose showed love to Zinhle:
"An amazing mom and wife. The girls are so blessed to have you as their mom."
ziphozonke_mbatha said:
"Thank you, Bestie."
lungy_buthelezi shared tips:
"Be passionate, and stay true to your brand. Know your audience, budget wisely, network and collaborate, embrace digital marketing, stay adaptable, invest in yourself, track your progress and embrace criticism."
Source: Briefly News
