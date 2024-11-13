The How To Ruin Christmas actress Denise Zimba recently shared why she doesn't regret leaving her husband

The actress posted a reel of her post-divorce living her life to the fullest on her Instagram page

Zimba also shared a lengthy paragraph detailing why she doesn't regret the choice she made to walk away

The South African actress Denise Zimba recently made headlines on social media as she celebrated her 36th birthday on Sunday, 10 November 2024.

Denise Zimba on why she doesn't regret leaving her husband

The Generations: The Legacy actress Denise Zimba came out stronger as she recently became the talk of the town regarding her failed marriage with her German husband, Jakob Schlichtig.

Recently, the star shared on social media why she doesn't regret leaving her husband after finding him in a compromising act. She posted a video of herself living her best life on her Instagram page and paired it with a lengthy paragraph about her decision to walk out of her marriage.

She wrote:

"The best thing I could have ever done for myself was to walk away. In this past year alone, I lost my family that I gave so much of myself to have...Close friends betrayed me at levels I cannot even comprehend...Those I loved the most and held close to my heart abandoned me and did not choose me...I was lied to and stripped of everything I had built for myself … And here I am, starting over from square one... Yet, I’m deeply GRATEFUL TO GOD FOR EVERYTHING! I’m blessed with another year of life, a reminder of just how precious it is and that it’s never too late to begin again. I’m excited for a fresh start, determined to honor myself this time. My girls deserve a mom who is flourishing and values herself enough to make the right choices. I feel liberated and free!. 36 years of GOD‘s Grace."

Denise Zimba stuns at Showmax event

