Reporting live from Betway Summer Cup, Briefly News caught up with Zola Nombona, who stepped out dressed in her best

The actress showed up for the horse racing event in a stunning look that turned heads on the Black Carpet

Fans gushed over Zola Nombona as they reflected on how much they love the actress's style and work ethic

Zola Nombona was dressed to kill at the Betway Summer Cup, which took place at the Turffontein Racecourse in Johannesburg. The beloved actress dazzled people with her outfit choice.

Zola Nombona was at the Betway Summer Cup and she was dressed to impress. Image: @znombona

Source: Instagram

The Betway Summer Cup theme was Silks in the City, and Zola Nombona understood the assignment. The actress, who made a comeback in 2023, spoke to Briefly News at the Betway Summer Cup.

Zola Nombona dazzles at Betway Summer Cup

Actress Zola wore a silver silk number for the Betway Summer Cup. For her Silks in the City look, she rocked a sleeveless dress with a thigh opening to show off her stunning legs. She styled her hair in a sleek, long ponytail with a curled bang to complete the look. Watch the video below:

Zola Nombona fans gush over Betway Summer Cup look

People applauded Zola after seeing her dress. Online users gushed over the actress's talent and looks. Read comments from Briefly News readers below:

Pablo's Ponti Nations wrote:

"One of the most underrated talented actresses in South Africa ❤️"

Nomnandi Mtiki - Vellem said:

"I love this woman ❤️"

Olu Mzamo gushed:

"My favorite Xhosa-speaking actress ❤️🥺"

Goitse Sando applauded:

"Great actress. Love her character on My Brother's Keeper."

Iminathi Nellycer Ntloquaner added:

"Sthandwa sam❤️I love you woman."

Mzansi raves over Zola Nombona on 'My Brother's Keeper'

Briefly News previously reported that Mzansi sang Zola Nombona's praises for her role in My Brother's Keeper, saying the actress has never dropped the ball when it came to giving fans an unforgettable performance.

Zola Nombona has again captivated viewers with her performance on My Brother's Keeper, so much so that she has earned high praise on social media.

Twitter (X) user Jabu_Macdonald led the conversation about Zola's character, Fakazile, saying it's her best role yet, and netizens agreed.

