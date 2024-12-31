Global site navigation

Fan Reacts to Skomota Behaving Himself While Partying: “No Kissing Girls or Funny Business”
Fan Reacts to Skomota Behaving Himself While Partying: “No Kissing Girls or Funny Business”

by  Moroba Moroeng 2 min read
  • Skomota had many people surprised when he appeared to be behaving himself at an event
  • The TikTok dance sensation was captured dancing by himself and having a blast
  • This comes after he was called out for groping several women and potentially putting his career on the line

Skomota behaved himself at an event
Skomota partied and didn't bother anyone at an event. Images: Skomota
Source: Facebook

A fan couldn't believe their eyes after watching Skomota actually behave himself at an event and not bother anyone.

Skomota parties in new video

Controversial entertainer, Skomota, had the club under his control when he showed off his vibrant dance moves.

Twitter (X) user ramoroaswi shared a video of Ngwana Sesi partying up a storm at an event, with people cheering him on in the background.

The netizen expressed relief that Skomo was not involved in any "funny business" this time around and was merely dancing and having a good time by himself for once:

"No kissing girls or funny business; he enjoyed himself."

This after Skomota made social media users furious with his foul behaviour at events, where he would often grope women without fear of consequence. However, this time, he did his own thing and trended for the right reasons:

What you need to know about Skomota's scandals

Skomota links up with Kabza De Small

In more Skomota updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to Ngwana Sesi meeting Kabza De Small at an event in Limpopo.

The pair exchanged a warm greeting, and peeps claimed Papta anticipated one of Skomo's famous kisses, having already smooched a number of fans and celebs during his rise to stardom:

SirDeepen said:

"Kabza was thinking, 'I hope he doesn't kiss me, I don't trust this one.'"

