The young South African footballer Bontle Karabo Molefe recently returned home from initiation school

A video of the Amakhosi goalkeeper coming back from initiation school and being welcomed back home went viral on social media

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with their reactions to Molefe coming back from initiation school

Amakhosi, goalkeeper Bontle returns from initiation school. Image: @bontlemolefe16

Source: Instagram

The season for young men to return to their homes from initiation school has begun, and one of Mzansi's professional football players has returned home.

Amakhosi star Bontle Molefe returns home from initiation

Many young men were taken to initiation school, where they transitioned from being boys to being men.

Recently, Amakhosi goalkeeper Bontle Karabo Molefe also returned from initiation school, just like the son of Mel and Zwai Bala, who also had a Umgidi ceremony done for him at home.

The video of Molefe being welcomed back home went viral on social media after an online user, @SAFootClassics, posted it on their Twitter (X) page.

The clip was captioned:

"Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Bontle Molefe returns home after manhood initiation."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Molefe returning from initiation school

Shortly after the video was shared on Molefe's social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@kingscelo_05 said:

"He'll be out for longest time."

@Donny_Lonzo commented:

"No wonder he's been absent from the training photos."

@Segopotso_WOLF wrote:

"This is awesome, so happy for him."

@Naphtallyjack responded:

"My boy is coming for his rightful place..."

@ThembaM91880674 replied:

"I am very suspicious about this cutting of your little man business. Why dress as victorian men after the ritual. To me it seems like something imposed by Europeans to destroy desensitize us, unable to attach to a female."

Eastern Cape initiation schools face extortion

In a related article, Briefly News reported that initiation schools in the Eastern Cape have been exposed to extortion. Extortionists have been demanding protection fees from the initiates under threat of not going home.

In a video which was posted on TikTok, a victim was interviewed and explained that an older man was turned back from the bush on his way to an initiation school. The man told him nobody could go into the bush without paying extortion fees.

