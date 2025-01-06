Msaki recently celebrated her birthday and shared a special message with her supporters

The Uthando Lwam singer thanked her fans for the love she received, saying she looks forward to giving it back

South Africans showed love and appreciation to Msaki on her special day with warm birthday tributes

Fans flooded Msaki's page with warm birthday wishes. Image: msaki_za

Source: Instagram

Msaki was showered with heartfelt birthday wishes from her adoring fans on her 36th.

Msaki celebrates birthday

Our fave, Msaki, recently marked another trip around the sun on 31 December, and was flooded with warm birthday tributes.

The Umusa singer celebrated her special day with a breathtaking photoshoot conducted by the talented Lash Studios, with styling from Sheli Masondo.

She shared some stunning photos, taken in the woods, wearing a Karl Lagerfeld-inspired suit by Preview Designer Collection, creatively highlighting her Xhosa heritage.

Having recently celebrated 10 years in the music industry, Msaki thanked her fans for the birthday wishes and undying support and hinted at wanting to return the love:

"Happy magical purpose-filled 2025 to you all. Thank you for all the beautiful birthday wishes and love from the 31st. It's been lovely just exhaling and reflecting. I look forward to sharing."

Mzansi shows love to Msaki

Fans came from far and wide to celebrate Msaki and her extraordinary talent:

pebblesneo said:

"I can't live without you. Happy birthday."

mamtie_ wrote:

"Happy belated birthday, Msaki, love you to bits. To many more live shows, joy, happiness, love and laughter, not forgetting your deepest heart's desires."

Melo_Malebo showed love to Msaki:

"Happy birthday, Msaki, your music is art to behold. May God bless you with the right lighting, always, the perfect moisturiser and a free schedule so you can make more music with Sun EL."

purple01leopard posted:

"Beautiful voice and lyrics. May she have another good year in the music industry."

DurtKobain1 commented:

"Makes sense why I've been bumping her all day. Happy birthday."

zulutravisscott responded:

"Love this woman!"

