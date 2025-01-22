Limpopo-born musician King Monada recently trended on social media when a photo of him and his "mother" went viral.

The multi-award-winning musician also shared messages from his mother on his Instagram account this week

Fans of the popular singer took to the viral photo to share inspirational messages and to praise him for being a good son

King Monada shares sweet photo with his mother, SA adores pic. Image: KingMonada

Source: Facebook

Musician Khutso Steven Kgatla, also known as King Monada left South Africans beaming with pride when an alleged photo of him and his mother was shared on social media this week.

The musician who recently shared a video of his McLaren was buzzing on social media when a photo of his mother was shared on X.

The viral photo comes after he shared a photo of his Bentley on his Instagram account in 2024.

Social media user @naytholo shared a photo of Monada and an elderly Christian woman and captioned the photo:

CHECK OUT: Register for a FREE copywriting portfolio webinar. Earn more in 2025.

"King Monada with his mother."

Monada also took to his Instagram story this week to share messages presumed to be from his mom warning him about girls. These are some of the things she said:

“Just be careful my son. Girls only want your money. They don’t love you. Don’t buy any Valentines gifts for any girl. Use your money and eat. Don’t spend on any girl”.

Fans of the musician respond to the photo

@ml_kgatla said:

“We give thanks to the Lord mount of Zion by appreciation Mother through her son”.

@Speelman_kaule

"This's what every mother dreams of, seeing her offsprings prosper."

@GavinMalem32221 said:

"Kante o berekang ko (at) Checkers that is trending on TikTok. Ke mang (who's she) and how does she relate to King?"

@Penny_mashigo replied:

"We should always appreciate our parents."

@Mluka__78 wrote:

"Where does he inherit the long neck from? Apparently his mom doesn't have that genre."

Briefly News contacted King Monada regarding the viral photo as some of his fans revealed in the comment section that the woman in the photo is not his mother.

King Monada shares sweet photo with his mother. Images: King Monada

Source: Instagram

King Monada joins viral challenge

In more entertainment news, Briefly News recently reported that the Limpopo musician King Monada joined the viral We Listen We Don't Judge challenge on social media.

The award-winning artist revealed in a Facebook post that he was the one writing songs for popular rapper Shebeshxt.

"We listen, we don't judge... Shebeshxt o ngwalela kenna dikoša, we listen we don't judge," he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News