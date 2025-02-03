Somizi Mhlongo reflected on his long career, sharing throwback videos, including Sarafina , and highlighting that he has been in the industry since age six

Fans praised Somizi's impact, with many calling for a Netflix movie about his life

Celebrities like Enhle Mbali, Pearl Modiadie, and Yvonne Chaka Chaka applauded his contribution to entertainment

Somizi Mhlongo has been in the industry for a minute. The larger-than-life media personality recently shared some throwback videos showing his illustrious career in the entertainment industry.

Somizi Mhlongo shared throwback clips of his movies. Image: @somizi

Source: Instagram

Somizi reflects on his career

Somizi is undoubtedly one of the most popular media personalities in Africa. The star has been in the industry for years and he has receipts to show for it. Not only has Somizi acquired several assets including his green Lamborghini that he recently took for a spin in Cape Town and several lavish mansions.

Taking to his Instagram page recently, the former Idols SA judge took fans down memory lane with a few movie clips, including the iconic Sarafina. He also noted that he has been in the industry since he was six years old. The post read:

"Hayi suka let me give myself my flowers. I’ve been in the industry since I was 6 years old. I’m 52. So yo math and when ur done tell them to put some respect on my name."

Fans react to Somizi's post

Social media users gave Somizi his flowers for being in the industry for decades. Many agreed that his life must be made into a movie.

@mandla_n said:

"We need a Netflix movie on ur life. 🔥🔥🔥😂😂"

@enhlembali commented:

"But you deserve your flowers 💐💐💐 well done !! Your contribution towards the arts and entertainment has been a colourful one. Thank you !!! Somizi is the bow wow…..❤️🔆"

@pearlmodiadie wrote:

"You’ve most certainly made your mark!!"

@yvonne_chakachaka added:

"You are amazing Tsala been there done it and still doing it GOD is Good. ❤️❤️❤️"

Somizi Mhlongo reflected on his career with throwback videos. Image: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Mudiwa Hood responds to Somizi romance allegations

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the man rumoured to be dating Somizi Mhlongo has finally come forward to address the allegations.

Somizi Mhlongo has been linked to several men since his controversial marriage to Mohale Motaung crashed. Right after sparking dating rumours with former Big Brother Mzansi contestant, Mich Mazibuko, the media personality is now said to be seeing an established Zimbabwean businessman.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News