Former Mr Bones star Alfred Ntombela opened up about his past relationships before meeting his wife

The actor was a guest on the Happy Dayz podcast where he revealed that heartbreak was a traumatic experience for him

Alfred Ntombela opened up about how his baby mama hurt him and the woman who followed her

It is not every day that an acting legend would spill the tea about his love life. Alfred Ntombela gave fans an insight into his past relationships and why he said they were very traumatic for him.

Alfred Ntombela on heartbreak

The actor, who recently returned to the spotlight, spoke about the process of finding true love with his wife of almost 20 years. Alfred Ntombela was invited on the YouTube podcast called Happy Dayz, where he spoke about his past relationships and the betrayal he had to endure.

The former Mr Bones actor Alfred Ntombela experienced his fair share of heartbreak at the hands of his baby mama.

"I was with a woman who I thought would be my wife. I paid lobola after she gave birth to our child. Things happened, we fought and separated," he explained.

Ntombela added that she went back to her home town to give birth to their child at the time.

How Alfred was betrayed by woman he loved

To make things worse, Ntombela had a taste of betrayal from the woman who followed her.

"I found someone else who made things worse," he said before adding that "she cheated."

Ntombela said he gave the woman money but she went behind his back and gave it to her boyfriend on the side.

"All the money I gave to her funded the boyfriend's home as well," adding that she used to buy stuff like furniture and more at his home.

