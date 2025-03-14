Former Big Brother Mzansi contestant Young Pappi has weighed in on rumours that Sinaye Kotobe and Zintle ‘Zee’ Mofokeng have split

During Season 4 of Big Brother Mzansi , Young Pappi confessed his feelings for Zee, but she rejected him and pursued a relationship with Sinaye

In a light-hearted post on X, Young Pappi shaded Zee and Sinaye, sparking mixed reactions from netizens

'Big Brother Mzansi' star Young Pappi has broken his silence following rumours that Zee and Sinaye have split. Image: Mzansi Magic, _zintlezee_, _sinaye

Big Brother Mzansi Season 4 contestant Young Pappi is having the last laugh following rumours that Sinaye Kotobe and Zintle ‘Zee’ Mofokeng have broken up. The couple topped social media trending charts after their relationship was exposed to be a scam.

Young Pappi reacts to Zee and Sinaye's fake relationship

During the Big Brother Mzansi S'ya Mosha edition, Young Pappi confessed that he had developed feelings for Zee. She friend-zoned him and went on to date Sinaye Kotobe. In light of the latest allegations regarding Zee and Sinaye’s relationship, social media users have been tagging Young Pappi.

The former Big Brother Mzansi housemate took to his X account and reacted to the alleged breakup between Zee and Sinaye. In a light-hearted post, Young Pappi asked netizens to stop tagging him under posts about Zee and Sinaye’s breakup. He then cheekily trolled the couple by revealing that he had just purchased a new home and jokingly asked for furniture donations. Young Pappi posted:

“Please stop tagging me😭 my life is so good. I just got an apartment. Please donate some furniture 🥹💐”

See the post below:

Fans divided over Young Pappi's reaction to Zee and Sinaye's breakup

Netizens flooded the comment section with hilarious reactions, and Young Pappi indulged them. Others accused him of seeking relevance by commenting about Zee and Sinaye’s relationship.

Here are some of the comments:

@chafford100Esex said:

“I’m happy for you 😂”

@minahminah98760 joked:

“An apartment that you share with 3 people? Lol”

@noxolosiswana said:

“Please they must donate my boy needs to fill his apartment.”

@DarrenBentil warned:

“Don’t come crying that they’re bullying you. You clearly enjoy the clout.”

@FFeezz7 replied:

“😂😂😂😂😂My brother we are rejoicing over here. The justice is finally served.”

A timeline of Zintle and Sinaye’s relationship

Sinaye Kotobe and Zintle ‘Zee’ Mofokeng connected on Big Brother Mzansi S’ya Mosha edition. The two officially became a couple after the show ended, with Sinaye allegedly dumping his girlfriend to pursue his relationship with Zee.

Big Brother Mzansi stars Zee and Sinaye connected on the show and have been going strong ever since. Image: _sinaye, _zintlezee

Sinaye and Zintle’s relationship has come with its perks. The couple has received endorsement deals, the latest being Bonang Matheba's House of BNG. Zintle has also built a loyal fanbase, which gifted her an eye-popping R100,000 in January.

