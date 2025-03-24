South African media personality Tbo Touch recently shared with netizens his beliefs regarding women and men in a relationship

The Metro FM star said that he believed that a woman shouldn't contribute to any household expenses

Tbo Touch further mentioned that there is no 50/50 and that it is a man's responsibility to take care of his household

Tbo Touch shared his beliefs with his fans. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Things just got intense on social media as the popular media personality Tbo Touch recently shared his opinion regarding the practice of 50/50 between couples.

During his recent interview with L-Tido, the Metro FM star shared that he believed that a woman shouldn't contribute to any household expenses and that it is a man's responsibility as the head of the family to take care of everything.

"Tbo Touch believes that a woman shouldn't have to contribute to household expenses, it is a man's responsibility to cover all costs and look after her."

Watch the video below:

Netizens reacted to Tbo Touch's belief

Many netizens flooded the comment section and reacted to what the media personality had to say about the 50/50 practice. Here's what they had to say below:

@Lindo_Mnisi said:

"Yow @iamtbotouch quick one my G. Would you suggest a notion that says women should not be hired in Jobs that require a bit of hard work. Instead in the space of the woman, she must bring her husband or boyfriend to take that position. The condition is that if he leaves her, he also loses his job. NB: it’s a nonsensical notion. I’m just messing around, and trying to get a thought"

@Oracle5152 wrote:

"Then why should women be employed if they won’t contribute anything?"

@Ndaba_2025 commented:

"Times have changed, generations are not the same anymore, both men and Women must contribute to a household, that is the only way to gang up on this life thing.

@MbusiSishi responded:

"Fair. But then women should stay at home, be s*bmissive and supportive as the scripture commands, bear and nurture kids."

Tbo Touch said women shouldn't contribute to any household expenses. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Tbo Touch trends after sharing video in Australia

Yoh! Tbo Touch is living the life many of us can only dream of, from chilling with Akon to living it up overseas. The star became a trending topic on social media when he shared a video revealing that his kids are now schooling in Australia.

A video of the veteran radio host dropping his younger son at school and later having a conversation with his older son in the car was reposted on X by the popular entertainment blog MDN News. Social media users loved that the star was living his best life overseas.

Many said the radio host deserved the soft life because he has worked hard. Some people were motivated by how the star is a present father in his sons' lives.

Is Tbo Touch the richest DJ in SA?

Tbo Touch has been named the richest radio personality in South Africa. The broadcaster reportedly has a net worth of R580 million.

He has managed to acquire several assets and has also invested in several businesses.

DJ Black Coffee bids to buy MaMkhize's Royal AM

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Grammy Award winner DJ Black Coffee is known for his taste for the finer things in life. Now the We Dance Again producer is eyeing a football club to add to his impressive portfolio of over 15 businesses in South Africa.

Black Coffee is among the individuals who made a bid to acquire Royal AM Football Club. The club, owned by businesswoman and socialite Shauwn "MaMkhize" Mkhize, was put up for auction by the South African Revenue Service (SARS) to recover outstanding tax debts amounting to about R40 million.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News