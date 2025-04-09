South African Gospel star Canaan Nyathi found himself embroiled in controversy with a Limpopo events promoter

Nyathi was accused by a promoter, Mphoza Mashabela, of owing him money after he didn't pitch for an event he was booked for

The Gospel star, however, denied the accusation and claimed Mashabela has been harassing him

Gospel Star Canaan Nyathi accused of owing a promoter. Image: @canaannyathi

Source: Instagram

Yet another musician found themselves deep in controversy with a known Limpopo-based events promoter, Mphoza Mashabela.

Zimbabwean-born singer Canaan Nyathi made headlines after an events promoter, Mphoza Mashabela, accused the singer of owing him money for a gig he was meant to perform at. However, this is not the first time Mashabela has accused a musician, as he previously came gun-blazing at King Monada after accusing him in August 2024 of not honouring a booking.

According to TshisaLIVE, Mphoza claimed that problems began when he had to postpone the show in November 2024 due to sponsorship issues. He also accused Nyathi of demanding an extra R5K for his booking when an invoice was sent to him.

Mashabela said:

"I had to postpone the show because of the issues of sponsorship, and at that time we were still finalising funds with Sampra, but I did explain to Nyathi why we had to postpone and he agreed. So, I asked him to sent his updated invoice where he he had put a new date. When I asked for it a week later, he demanded an R5K from me."

Mashabela further revealed that Nyathi demanded that he pay him the full R20K they had agreed to for his booking before he came back and claimed an extra R5K, but claimed he was only able to pay him R15K, which he never refunded after he failed to show up for the event:

"He demanded full payment of R20,000 before any poster could be shared on social media. I paid him R15,000 two weeks before the event."

In his defence, Nyathi denied all the accusations of him owing Mashabela and instead, he also claimed that he was being harrassed by the promoter. Nyathi further mentioned that Mashabela is not as innocent as he claimed.

"I don't owe him, and I've never skipped a gig or event in my life. I've never seen such unprofessionalism. He postponed the gig three times — now tell me, what's that? This guy has been harassing me every day to post his event."

Gospel Star Canaan Nyathi denied owing an event's promoter. Image: @canaannyathi

Source: Instagram

Event promoter demands R60K from King Monada

In a similar incident, the Limpopo-based promoter Mphoza Mashabela had also demand a hefty amount from King Monada in April 2024, which is a year before he accused Canaan Nyathi.

Briefly News reported that Monada was slapped with a letter of demand by the organisers of Limpopo Arts Movement (LAM) after he allegedly refused to perform at their event twice.

Thobejane Attorneys acting on behalf of LAM chairperson Mpho ‘Mphoza’ Mashabela, demanded a payment of R60 000 from Monada, which is broken down to R35 000 they paid him to perform, R15 000 for legal fees and R10 000 for pain and suffering.

Babes Wodumo bares all during recent performance

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Babes Wodumo is doing whatever it takes to secure the bag. The star, who has been trying to revive her career, recently raised concerns among social media users over the skimpy outfit she wore during a performance.

Babes Wodumo is on a mission to reclaim her title as the Queen of Gqom. The star has been booked and busy, giving Mzansi the performances they signed up for. Babes was among the many SA stars who performed at political rallies during the just-ended elections period.

Source: Briefly News