Lesedi FM allegedly dismissed DJ Finzo for reportedly accepting payola from Free State musicians who wanted their songs played on the station

DJ Finzo denied he received payola from the musicians and accused Lesedi FM programmes manager of plotting against him

When netizens discovered the amount that allegedly got DJ Finzo fired, they criticised him

DJ Finzo reacted to news he was reportedly dismissed from Lesedi FM for taking payola. Image: Dj finzo

Source: Facebook

Popular radio personality and music compiler DJ Finzo was reportedly fired by Lesedi FM for allegedly taking bribes from Free State musicians, a report states.

DJ Finzo reportedly fired for allegedly accepting bribe

Sunday World reports that the popular media personality, born Phinel Sefatsa, was shown the exit by Lesedi FM programmes manager Mannini Nyokong sometime last week after allegedly admitting to receiving money from Free State duo Geshlido.

Speaking to Sunday World, DJ Finzo denied taking a bribe from the Bothaville group. He explained that he received R5,000 for a performance at their event in 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“I was never fired for taking payola, as that money those guys gave me was for me to play at their gig.

"This happened in 2023, and it is surprising why something that happened two years ago is surfacing now,” he said.

DJ Finzo confirmed to the publication that he sat down with Lesedi FM programmes manager and Geshlido after the music group approached the SABC station, asking why their music was not being played when they’d paid him.

DJ Finzo denies taking bribe

During the meeting, DJ Finzo had stressed to Mannini that he didn’t take a bribe. He accused the Lesedi FM programmes manager of conspiring with another music compiler to have him fired from the station.

“The same Mannini worked with the other music compiler, who is also a radio presenter at the station, to pin this whole thing on me, so that I could be fired.

"DJ Lovers is a friend of Geshlido, and he worked with Mannini to get rid of me,” he told the publication.

Mzansi reacts to DJ Finzo's alleged dismissal

When the matter was shared on X by entertainment and current affairs blog MDNNews, South Africans expressed mixed reactions. While some sympathised with DJ Finzo, others questioned his ethics and why he would risk his job for a bribe.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Moshe_Meso said:

“There goes his short career.”

@sanizwe responded:

“Lies have short legs. Sabotaging your career for small bribes. He thought it was a tiny transgression.”

@JabulaniShanga2 said:

“Why was he not arrested? If allegations are proven, then it’s corruption and it’s a criminal offence.”

@AfricaMedupe claimed:

“It's been happening for years, at last.”

Netizens slammed DJ Finzo after he was allegedly fired by Lesedi FM. Image: Dj finzo

Source: Facebook

Fans rally behind Ba2Cada

The reaction to DJ Finzo's alleged dismissal contrasts with the one Ba2Cada received following rumours he might be fired following his suspension.

The radio personality returned on air after loyal fans rallied behind him after it was revealed that the radio station had suspended him for misconduct.

Following his return to the airwaves, the radio station discreetly promoted Ba2cada's breakfast show with Twasa, Thakgoha Breakfast Show.

Source: Briefly News