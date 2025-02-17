Ba2cada recently made his way back on air after a brief hiatus, and he has his South African and Lesotho supporters to thank

The veteran broadcaster was involved in a dispute with Lesedi FM, but it seems they've ironed things out

Fans cheered and celebrated Ba2cada's return to radio and vowed to always stand by him

Ba2cada appears to finally be back on air after the drama he went through with Lesedi FM.

Ba2cada shows love to SA and Lesotho

Coming from weeks of uncertainty about his future with his employer, Ba2cada and Lesedi FM seem to have found common ground.

The veteran radio personality had loyal fans rallying behind him after it was revealed that the radio station had suspended him for misconduct.

In his latest Twitter (X) post, the celebrated broadcaster sent a shout-out to his South African and Lesotho supporters for fighting his battle for him:

"To be honest, I would be very ungrateful, ignorant and pompous if I didn't say thank you to South Africa and Lesotho. Motho ke motho ka batho."

Meanwhile, without addressing the drama, the radio station discreetly promoted Ba2cada's breakfast show with Twasa, Thakgoha Breakfast Show:

Here's what fans said about Ba2cada's reinstatement

Supporters can finally return to listening to Lesedi FM after their favourite broadcaster made a comeback:

MokwadiMo said:

"I last listened to Lesedi FM a few weeks ago when you were still there. I saw your post on Facebook and tuned in. Happy that you're finally back."

Monuments blessed Ba2cada:

"May God protect you and bless your journey, my brother."

KefiloeMakalela wrote:

"Abuti, when I heard your voice at 06:30, I called the Mrs, and we were celebrating that you're back. I'm pleased that you agreed to come back regardless of what happened."

ThabangMakhet12 posted:

"Welcome back, Bosso. They can't keep a good man down."

TKSEKEPE added:

"Welcome back, bra Cada, we missed you."

