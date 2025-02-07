Ba2cada is said to still be at Lesedi FM after allegedly being threatened with a dismissal

The veteran broadcaster had Mzansi rallying behind him to return to the airwaves after his relationship with the station went south

However, listeners are now confused that he's still contracted with the station and demand answers

Ba2cada has reportedly not left Lesedi FM despite allegedly being threatened with a dismissal. Images: _ba2cada

Source: Instagram

Word on the street is that Ba2cada has not left Lesedi FM despite the outrage surrounding his alleged dismissal.

Ba2cada stays with Lesedi FM

Days after reportedly landing in trouble with his long-time employer, Lesedi FM, there's apparently an update on Ba2cada's case.

The veteran broadcaster, real name Nyakallo Liene, was accused of "going awol" and failing to meet his obligations with the station, later being threatened with an alleged dismissal.

In a dramatic turn of events, Phil Mphela suggests that the famed radio jockey, apparently known to everyone but Sizwe Dhlomo, is still with the station after reaching out to the SABC.

Ba2cada has reportedly not left Lesedi FM. Image: _ba2cada

Source: Instagram

Though failing to address rumours of the dismissal, the national broadcaster's Radio Head of Communication, Mmoni Ngubane, had this to say:

"Lesedi FM management can confirm that Mr. Nyakallo Leine is contracted by Lesedi FM, and as such, he has an employment relationship with the station. In this regard, we will not discuss employer/ employee related matters in the public space."

With his extensive background in the radio space, not to mention his impressive salary, there's no doubt that Ba2cada is a valued broadcaster despite his alleged clashes with management:

Here's what netizens said about Ba2cada's predicament:

Fans are baffled, however, still called to have Ba2cada return to the airwaves:

Mphoroz0 said:

"They must bring him back on air like she did with her husband."

Tammy_thee_Godd was lost:

"I wonder what happened."

JayM_Soundz demanded:

"SABC, we want Ba2cada back on the radio, not explanations."

PoleloNeriah declared:

"Lesesi Fm is nothing without Ba2cada."

NathiBless3327 threw shade:

"The problem at Lesedi FM is that Madala and his wife."

__ShaggyM wrote:

"I miss him, shame."

