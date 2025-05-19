Scotts Maphuma’s arrogance drama sparked social media debates after a video showed President Cyril Ramaphosa warmly interacting with airport staff

Fans praised Ramaphosa’s humility and contrasted it with Scotts Maphuma’s admitted reluctance to engage with fans, saying the musician should learn from the President

Many also defended Scotts Maphuma as bigger than Ramaphosa and criticised controversial rapper Shebeshxt for violent behaviour

South African musician Scotts Maphuma will never see the end of his arrogance drama that made headlines and charted social media trends. The star was recently compared to President Cyril Ramaphosa, who was friendly with airport staff members.

Fans say Scotts Maphuma is bigger than President Ramaphosa

Scotts Maphuma's name popped up on social media after a video of President Cyril Ramaphosa interacting with some staff members at the OR Tambo International Airport was shared on X by a user with the handle @mbalis_bakery. In the video, the President called over some ground handling staff and thanked them for their service. Ramaphosa even asked them if they wanted to snap some pictures with him.

Social media users quickly brought up Scotts Maphuma's name, stating that the star would never spare a few minutes to talk to staff members if he were the President. The comments stem from the Beke le Beke hitmaker's comments during L-Tido's podcast, where he said he has no time to entertain fans. The caption read:

"Scott sMaphuma: I don’t have time to talk to my people. Cyril Ramaphosa: Hi 👋🏼 everyone, come, come. Thank you for everything, guys, may God bless you."

Fans react to President Ramaphosa's video

Social media users praised President Cyril Ramaphosa for his humility. Many said Scotts Maphuma must learn from him how to treat fans.

Some fans also mentioned that Scotts Maphuma is better than controversial Limpopo rapper Shebeshxt, who was caught on video trying to stab a fan.

@MaediSegooa said:

"Scott is bigger than Ramaphosa."

@Lelakabe2 commented:

"Scotts Maphuma is fine with me... It's that low life Shebeshxt that needs to be cancelled & jailed."

@NtshepyK wrote:

"Ramaphosa is soo kind🥹🥹 South Africans are lucky..."

@MinisterMM23 added:

"He even asked them if they want photos definition of humbleness."

@Lindi_Kasi said:

"Unpopular opinion: Ramaphosa is actually a sweet guy... it's just that our problems as a country are too many for him lol 😆"

@bunye_sibiya noted:

"Rama P at one point owned all the Mc d's in the country. He knows the importance of addressing the masses as a way of growing your business."

Lamiez Holworthy praised for her humility

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that South African DJ and TV personality Lamiez Holworthy was a trending topic after a video of her interacting with a fan went viral. In the clip shared by @MDNnewss, a fan was hyping the DJ after she finished her gig, and she seemed unbothered by the constant screaming.

While fixing her earring, Lamiez had a beautiful smile, seemingly taking it all in and then proceeded to take a few pictures with the said fan. The blogger compared her behaviour to Scotts Maphuma, who is notorious for dragging his fans whenever they ask for pictures.

