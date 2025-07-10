Popular Clientelle TV presenter and How To Ruin Christmas actor Desmond Dube reveals how he met his late father

Dube, who was a recent guest on King David Podcast, shares how his uncle wrote to his show, Dube on Monday

South Africans and fans of the TV personality recently took to his interview to praise him for opening up about his life

The 'How To Ruin Christmas' actor says his uncle saw him on 'Dube on Monday'. Images: TvBlogsByMlu and @fanamokoena

Hotel Rwanda actor Desmond Dube, who previously made headlines when he performed with Zola 7, recently opened up about meeting his father.

The award-winning TV presenter, Desmond Dube, who is famously known for his roles in Isibaya, Savage Beauty, and Hopeville, says he met his father when he was in his 30s.

The How To Ruin Christmas star reveals in an interview on King David Podcast that his uncle saw him on Dube on Monday and recognised him as his brother's long-lost son from Kimberley.

The comedian says his father's brother saw him on his TV show, Dube on Monday, and wrote to the show to introduce himself as his father's uncle and to share that his father was still alive.

"One Easter, we we not gonna shoot for 10 days. I went to one dustbin [full of letters], put them in my bag, and took them home. I decided, let me actually read some of these. The 3rd letter I read was in a blue envelope from my uncle," says the star.

Dube adds that he was so excited and shared the letter with his wife. His wife recognised the area that was written in the letter and they drove to him. The actor also reveals that he'd been searching for his dad for many years, until he eventually found him at 30.

"We found him [his dad]. This is Lesotho, Free State, on the edge. When my uncle saw me, he introduced me to my dad. I met my father, and he was very emotional. I have some features of my dad, but I look more like my mother," says the actor.

The comedian says he later took his sisters to meet their father, who was just as funny as he is. He realised that he got his sense of humour from his father.

"A year later, he died. I got to the Netherlands, and not even 3 days, he was gone," adds the comedic actor.

South Africans react to the actor's interview

@mementoafrica22 wrote:

"Man, the SABC used to roll out quality, family-friendly shows. Desmond was a brilliant cast on Suburban Bliss and equally outstanding on Dube on Monday with Lee Duru and John Lata."

@MukhethwaMelton replied:

"Incredible interview. The way Mr Desmond Dube honours Mr Gibson Kente speaks volumes. Almost every South African legend seems to trace their roots back to Mr Kente’s influence. He didn’t just teach acting; he built a legacy."

@givenmpho321 said:

"Bra Dave, thanks for documenting our people's history. That man made our childhood very memorable. The 90s were all about Dube."

Desmond Dube opens up about meeting his late father. Image: @fanamokoena

