Nigerian singer Ayra Starr was once again accused of copying South African Grammy-winner Tyla

The two ladies performed at the Global Citizen Festival in New York City this past weekend

Mzansi X users were shocked to see Ayra doing a very similar dance routine and used the popular party chant

Nigerian star Ayra Starr went viral for her dance routine that looked oddly similar to Tyla’s. Image: Euan Cherry, Dave Bennett

Source: Getty Images

Ayra Starr is never beating the allegations. The Nigerian singer was one of the performers at the Global Citizen Festival in New York City this past weekend. Peeps have always accused the singer of biting Tyla's style and dance at a few of her shows.

Her choreography looked eerily similar to Grammy-award winning singer, Tyla's and Mzansi made sure to point out the obvious.

Did Ayra steal Tyla's choreography?

The Rush hitmaker gave a stellar performance during her set, incorporating some of Rihanna's hit songs into her playlist.

However, Mzansi fans spotted a popular Tyla dance routine during her show, and they called her out. Another thing Ayra was accused of stealing is the "Tyla, we wanna party" chant, replacing her name.

Nigerian star Ayra Starr was dragged for copying Tyla. Image: Joshua Applegate and Gerald Matzka Exclusives

Source: Getty Images

X user @Thembeka said, "Now it's 'Ayra we wana party,' plus the dance moves."

Previously, it was the other way around, with Tyla being accused of copying Ayra, in particular, her swag.

Watch the X video below:

Mzansi X users had a few things to say about Ayra's moves.

@KaraboKbmags stated:

"The dance is off. She should go to Pretoria to learn how to make it flawless. Those Barcadi huns can teach her how to make smooth."

@JustLetuka questioned:

"Like what happened to “Go Ayra, Go Ayra Go”? Completely shameless haibo."

@fntse laughed:

"Why is she still doing Tyla’s throw-away moves?"

@TazzBash laughed:

"Plagiarism at its best."

@EC_Baabe said:

"They ain't even tryna hide it. Tyla's first son."

@portiasitshi said:

"Tyla is mos def the blueprint."

Meanwhile, Ayra's fans defended her:

@ragingoceanboy replied:

Mind you, she’s been dancing to this chant since last year."

@selacee shared:

"But Ayra has been dancing to Ayra we wanna party, long before Tyla came into the picture. There are receipts to prove it. Don’t try to rewrite history; this dance has been part of Ayras' set lineup from the beginning."

@think_derin defended:

"It’s always been 'Ayra, we wanna party'. You people need to go outside and touch serious grass."

Tiwa Savage dragged for apologising on behalf of Tyla

In a previous report from Briefly News, when Afrobeats star Tiwa Savage apologised to African Americans on behalf of Grammy-winner Tyla, she ignited a storm.

South Africans reacted to Tiwa's post, saying her apology was unnecessary, and even radio star Penny Lebyane called her an attention seeker.

"I would get why that would be such a huge thing here, because of the history behind that name. I think I felt for her a little bit because she is young and I do not think she means to come across like that," she said during her interview.

Source: Briefly News