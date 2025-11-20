Thobela FM shared news of a former presenter's passing that stunned listeners across the region

Social media filled with memories of his engaging broadcasts that bridged communities

The presenter's untimely death reminded Mzansi of the untimely death of his former co-host in 2023

Kwetepe "Village Boy" Matlakala died aged 37. Image: Mashtown News24

Source: Twitter

The Limpopo airwaves fell silent on 19 November 2025 when Thobela FM confirmed the death of one of its beloved former voices, Kwetepe "Village Boy" Matlakala, at the age of 37. The announcement, posted across the station's social media channels, triggered waves of shock and sorrow among fans who tuned in for his infectious energy and down-to-earth style.

Matlakala, a fixture in Sepedi broadcasting, left an indelible mark through his authentic connection with audiences, turning everyday shows into cultural touchstones. As details on memorial plans remain pending, the focus has shifted to celebrating a career that embodied the spirit of rural Limpopo.

Thobela FM, where Matlakala's career shined, was recently in the news, being criticised for snubbing Shebeshxt in key award category.

Matlakala's broadcasting roots

Born and raised in Limpopo's heartland, Kwetepe Matlakala embodied the "Village Boy" moniker he proudly adopted on air. He joined Thobela FM, the SABC's flagship Sepedi station reaching over 2 million listeners weekly, where his natural charisma quickly shone. Matlakala hosted a trio of fan-favourite programmes: Reggae ke Mmino, blending island rhythms with local stories; Re ka Kgona, an empowerment slot celebrating everyday triumphs; and Lentšu ke Bophelo, a lifestyle show that delved into life's joys and challenges.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Matlakala collaborated closely with the late JJ Menu, Thobela FM's iconic kids' presenter who passed away in 2023 at 39 after a battle with illness. Menu, real name Johannah Seboishi Seloga, had joined the station in 2007 and hosted Thoba Matswalo and Re Mmogo, much like Matlakala's empowering vibes.

The announcement and immediate aftermath

The Limpopo-based radio station announced the passing of Matlakala on its X and Facebook accounts on Wednesday, 19 November 2025. No cause of death was disclosed. Briefly News will announce details about memorial services and related arrangements soon.

Here is the announcement on X:

The post unleashed a number of condolences. One user, @JSepeane, wrote:

"Moya wa Kwetepe o robale ka khutša."

@CalvinNkwana echoed:

"Moya wa gagwe o robale ka khutso."

The replies were not without criticism. @Maatlane_AC questioned the station's motive for announcing this online, stating that the deceased's family had not yet known. He wrote:

"Was it a scoop? I mean, did you guys have to stoop that low to post this way before the family could even view his remains?"

Village Boy Matlakala hosted alongside the now deceased presenter JJ Menu. Images: Thobela FM

Source: Facebook

Another radio presenter dies aged 42

The South African broadcasting scene suffered major losses this year as prominent and beloved presenters died. The passing of Village Boy has opened old wounds as Mzansi remembers the untimely passing of a seasoned journalist and broadcaster shortly after returning from a government USA trip.

At the time, Briefly News reported that the broadcaster had passed away after a short illness.

Source: Briefly News