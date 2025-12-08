Reality TV star Zandile Khumalo thrilled her fans over the weekend when a cute video of her dancing with Kelly Khumalo's son was shared on X

Zandile recently supported her nephew Christian's father, Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye, after Kelly Khumalo referred to him as a deadbeat father, underlining ongoing family dynamics in public discussions

South Africans took to social media on Sunday, 7 December 2025, to comment on the viral clip of Zandile and Christian dancing

Zandile Khumalo dances with Jub Jub's son Christian. Image: ZandileKhumalo_Gumede

Source: Instagram

Over the weekend, media personality and singer Zandile Khumalo drew social media buzz after a video showed her dancing with nephew Christian, the son of her sister Kelly Khumalo and Jub Jub, offering a public glimpse into the family's interactions.

Zandile previously made headlines when she defended Jub Jub after her sister dragged him on social media.

The reality TV star recently thrilled her fans when she released her EP Ebantwini to mark her comeback to the music scene.

Entertainment news channel MDN News shared a video of the singer dancing with her nephew on its X account on Sunday, 7 December 2025.

"Zandile Khumalo, Kelly Khumalo’s sister, dances with Jub Jub’s son. Kelly Khumalo shares the child with Jub Jub," writes the channel.

Social media reacts to the video

@kevon_shabangu replied:

"So she's dancing with her nephew. How is this 'newsworthy'?"

@Narciissus_ responded:

"She’s beautiful, but is she also as dangerous as her sister?"

@TholisoN wrote:

"Handsome child. Unfortunately, he can’t experience what it feels like to live with his dad."

@Thuthukile29 reacted:

"One thing about Kelly’s kids, they look like their dads."

@Doroshni1 reacted:

"Nothing wrong, she's an aunt after all."

@Kane_GM9 said:

"Someone please tag Jub Jub, a zo bona mtwanakhe," (to see his son).

@Cand_Ziziba responded:

"He looks like a well-mannered boy."

@BanziZeigh replied:

"He looks so much like his dad, man."

@SabeloDaniels wrote:

"All he wanted was to be off the stage; he even left when he wasn't the one being sent."

@Soddy03 commented:

"Zandile Khumalo dances with her nephew. 🫩."

@MaGatsheni50 said:

"The boy has grown up."

@DanelioK wrote:

"Boy looks like Jub Jub, unfortunately."

@Mafa6232 reacted:

"She is dancing with her nephew, hleng, lena okare (it's like) yawl arent used to seeing good families."

@SophiaLinks2 replied:

"The only people in the universe who were at the crime scene but never appeared in a court of law."

@Pushinhardy said:

"I wouldn't be able to even smile or sleep at night while knowing the truth about Senzo's death & not coming out with it."

Jub Jub and Kelly Khumalo's son Christian dances with his aunt Zandile Khumalo. Images: Zandile_Khumalo

Source: Instagram

