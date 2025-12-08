Singer Zandile Khumalo Dances With Jub Jub's Son Christian, SA Reacts to Video
- Reality TV star Zandile Khumalo thrilled her fans over the weekend when a cute video of her dancing with Kelly Khumalo's son was shared on X
- Zandile recently supported her nephew Christian's father, Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye, after Kelly Khumalo referred to him as a deadbeat father, underlining ongoing family dynamics in public discussions
- South Africans took to social media on Sunday, 7 December 2025, to comment on the viral clip of Zandile and Christian dancing
Over the weekend, media personality and singer Zandile Khumalo drew social media buzz after a video showed her dancing with nephew Christian, the son of her sister Kelly Khumalo and Jub Jub, offering a public glimpse into the family's interactions.
Zandile previously made headlines when she defended Jub Jub after her sister dragged him on social media.
The reality TV star recently thrilled her fans when she released her EP Ebantwini to mark her comeback to the music scene.
Entertainment news channel MDN News shared a video of the singer dancing with her nephew on its X account on Sunday, 7 December 2025.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
"Zandile Khumalo, Kelly Khumalo’s sister, dances with Jub Jub’s son. Kelly Khumalo shares the child with Jub Jub," writes the channel.
Social media reacts to the video
@kevon_shabangu replied:
"So she's dancing with her nephew. How is this 'newsworthy'?"
@Narciissus_ responded:
"She’s beautiful, but is she also as dangerous as her sister?"
@TholisoN wrote:
"Handsome child. Unfortunately, he can’t experience what it feels like to live with his dad."
@Thuthukile29 reacted:
"One thing about Kelly’s kids, they look like their dads."
@Doroshni1 reacted:
"Nothing wrong, she's an aunt after all."
@Kane_GM9 said:
"Someone please tag Jub Jub, a zo bona mtwanakhe," (to see his son).
@Cand_Ziziba responded:
"He looks like a well-mannered boy."
@BanziZeigh replied:
"He looks so much like his dad, man."
@SabeloDaniels wrote:
"All he wanted was to be off the stage; he even left when he wasn't the one being sent."
@Soddy03 commented:
"Zandile Khumalo dances with her nephew. ."
@MaGatsheni50 said:
"The boy has grown up."
@DanelioK wrote:
"Boy looks like Jub Jub, unfortunately."
@Mafa6232 reacted:
"She is dancing with her nephew, hleng, lena okare (it's like) yawl arent used to seeing good families."
@SophiaLinks2 replied:
"The only people in the universe who were at the crime scene but never appeared in a court of law."
@Pushinhardy said:
"I wouldn't be able to even smile or sleep at night while knowing the truth about Senzo's death & not coming out with it."
Zandie Khumalo shows SA the middle finger
In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Zandie Khumalo is not backing down from her past statements regarding who she thinks is the real mastermind behind Senzo Meyiwa's murder.
A follower asked her to prepare to apologise to Mzansi for lying under oath, but Zandie said she would do no such thing.
Defending her sister, Kelly Khumalo, Zandie said she is incapable of doing such an act and that her gut feeling is telling her who looks guilty.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Rae Seleme (Entertainment editor) Rae Seleme is a seasoned entertainment writer who kickstarted her writing career on TVSA. She has published articles on Iharare, ZAlebs, The South African before joining Briefly News. Rae obtained her BA Media Studies degree at the University of Limpopo, a copywriting postgraduate diploma from AAA School of Advertising and a PGCE at Unisa. Email: contact@briefly.co.za